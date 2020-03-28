League of Legends Picks For March 28th (5:00 PM ET Slate)

Here are some LoL (League of Legends) elements that are relevant for us moving forward.

-There are six positions you’ll have to fill in your LoL lineups. Top, Jungle (JNG), Middle (MID), Attack Damage Carry (ADC), Support (SUP) and Team. The former five are actual positions that players take in the map, while Team is just an additional one that DraftKings added and will accrue less scoring. In other words, Team is the least important position when it comes to roster construction.

-LoL is a lot like baseball stacking wise. However, you want to stack players from a single team, not games. Stacking is pivotal in LoL DFS, particularly 4-3 and 3-3-1 stacks.

-Game stacking isn’t a winning proposition over the long run because ultimately, there’s a losing team. If you look at the statistics of losing teams in LoL, you’ll notice they will lack engagements (kills, creeps score), which ultimately hurts their score. However, there are losing teams that are aggressive and if you’re picking underdogs, you want to make sure they’re going after engagements.

-Speaking of engagements – you want to make sure that the players you select are looking for fights as often as possible. More fights = more opportunity for points. Simple enough, right?

League of Legends LCS Vegas odds

Evil Geniuses (+227) vs. Cloud9 (-287)

100 Thieves (+140) vs. TSM (-171)

FlyQuest (-100) vs. TeamLiquid (-121)

Golden Guardians (-154) vs. Counter Logic Gaming (+126)

Dignitas (+105) vs. Immortals (-128)

Starting Lineups

LCS

This league doesn’t release lineups before lock. They’re typically way more consistent with their starters but they still have subs at some positions, which creates some risk.

Top Plays

Cloud9 (-287)

As you’ll notice right away, the LCS looks like a variance fest. This is the case because the LCS plays only one game to decide a winner, which means there will be a significant reduction in scores in this league. With Cloud9, you get a safety net that feels near impossible to find in a league that has plenty of parity. Through 16 games this spring season, Cloud9 has generated a league high 244 kills. The next highest on the board is Evil Geniuses with 189 kills. This is a dominant team and it reflects on their win-loss record. While most teams are hovering ~.500 record, Cloud9 is a ridiculous 15-1 this season. Zven (ADC) is their scoring leader and a huge get in this slate, but you’ll want to find a way to fit at least an additional other price option like Niqsy (MID) or Blaber (JNG). Vulcan (SUP) is a perfect captain pick tonight given his sub $10,000 price tag on both sites, which allows you to run a four man Cloud9 stack.

Golden Guardians (-154)

Golden Guardians are the third highest favorite in this slate and they’re often priced as the fourth or fifth highest option on DraftKings. On FanDuel, this gap is even more exaggerated. We realize that this team isn’t very good – after all, they’ve posted a league worst 125 kills this season and have accumulated the second highest amount of deaths (213) in the league. Their matchup against Counter Logic Gaming (3-13 record; 158 kills, 228 deaths is the worst mark in the league this season) is a great one, though, and the affordable price tags allows you to stack them alongside Cloud9. We’re expecting a decent amount of ownership here.



FlyQuest (-100)

FlyQuest is the smallest underdog in this slate and their cheap pricing is going to be pivotal for us this afternoon. Ultimately, this matchup against TeamLiquid is as even as it gets. FlyQuest has generated 181 kills and have accumulated 171 deaths this season. On the other side, TeamLiquid is at 140 kills and just 125 deaths. FlyQuest have a 9-7 record thus far this season while TeamLiquid is 7-9. The most expensive player on FlyQuest is PowerOfEvil, their MID, and he’s just $6,200 on DraftKings. Take advantage of their pricing.

TSM (-171)

TSM is coming into this game with a bad loss at hand, as they lost against Immortals, an inferior team. As a result, the players’ scores were mostly a disaster. Tonight, TSM is the second highest favorite in this slate but they’re nearly as expensive as Cloud9. The latter has a more difficult matchup but is clearly a better team than TSM. Recent performance and expensive pricing should result in lower ownership for the entire TSM team. If you want to build more contrarian teams on both sites, you’ll need to start your lineups with TSM instead of Cloud9.

