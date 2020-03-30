League of Legends DraftKings Picks For March 31st (5:00 AM ET Slate)

Here are some LoL (League of Legends) elements that are relevant for us moving forward.

-There are six positions you’ll have to fill in your LoL lineups. Top, Jungle (JNG), Middle (MID), Attack Damage Carry (ADC), Support (SUP) and Team. The former five are actual positions that players take in the map, while Team is just an additional one that DraftKings added and will accrue less scoring. In other words, Team is the least important position when it comes to roster construction.

-LoL is a lot like baseball stacking wise. However, you want to stack players from a single team, not games. Stacking is pivotal in LoL DFS, particularly 4-3 and 3-3-1 stacks.

-Game stacking isn’t a winning proposition over the long run because ultimately, there’s a losing team. If you look at the statistics of losing teams in LoL, you’ll notice they will lack engagements (kills, creeps score), which ultimately hurts their score. However, there are losing teams that are aggressive and if you’re picking underdogs, you want to make sure they’re going after engagements.

-Speaking of engagements – you want to make sure that the players you select are looking for fights as often as possible. More fights = more opportunity for points. Simple enough, right?

League of Legends LPL Vegas Odds

Edward Gaming (-400) vs. LGD Gaming (+246)

Invictus Gaming (-500) vs. Oh My God (+287)

Starting Lineups

LPL

Top Plays

Invictus Gaming (-500) have generated the third highest kills (280) in the LPL this spring season and are clearly the best team that’s available in this slate. Their matchup against Oh My God isn’t great as their pace is typically that of a team in the LCK. Oh My God have accumulated 172 kills and just 159 deaths this season. This isn’t a team that’s aggressive by any means. All things considered, Invictus Gaming’s ability to score well, specifically in wins, gives them an edge in this slate. You’ll be able to 3 or 4 man stack them and potentially afford Puff (ADC) or TheShy (TOP) at captain.



Edward Gaming (-400) are the matchup pick of the slate. They’re facing LGD Gaming, a team that’s ranked second in deaths (256) this season. This is a clear upside spot for Edward Gaming. You could captain Aodi, their TOP, for $9,300 on DraftKings and you’ll be able to afford a 4 man Edward Gaming stack along with a 3 man Invictus Gaming stack. My guess is that’ll be the popular route in this slate as it allows you to stack the two highest favorites with ease. Hope (ADC), Scout (MID) and Jinoo (TOP) are the highest scorers on Edward Gaming and it’s not difficult to have exposure to all of them in this slate.



If you’re looking to be different on such a short slate, our guess is you’ll have to pick a) an underdog that pulls off an upset or b) an underdog that scores well in a loss. Unfortunately, that answer is split in this slate. LGD Gaming (+246) has the worst record (5-10) of the underdogs in action but they have the higher kills (217) and higher game time (34.1) this spring season. They tend to score better than Oh My God (+287) in loses as a result because their games are competitive and they generate more kills. On the other hand, Oh My God has a juicier matchup for pace as Invictus Gaming has posted the third highest amount of deaths (244) this season. They’re way more boring than LGD Gaming but they’re also a better team – they’re 9-6 on the season and have a positive kill to death ratio. All things considered, we’d like to give the edge to Oh My God in terms of a potential upset win but LGD Gaming should score better in a loss.



Video Content

