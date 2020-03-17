League of Legends DraftKings Picks For March 18th

Before we get to the picks, we recommend you watch this video to get yourself acclimated with League of Legends.

In this article, we’re going to try to dummy these elements down and present it in a way that feels familiar to you. Let’s start with these quick hitters before we get to the picks.

LoL is a lot like baseball stacking wise. However, you want to stack players from a single team, not games.

Game stacking isn’t a winning proposition over the long run because ultimately, there’s a losing team. If you look at the statistics of losing teams in LoL, you’ll notice they will lack engagements (kills, creeps score), which ultimately hurts their score.

Speaking of engagements – you want to make sure that the players you select are looking for fights as often as possible. More fights = more opportunity for points. Simple enough, right?

There are six positions you’ll have to fill in your LoL lineups. Top, Jungle (JNG), Middle (MID), Attack Damage Carry (ADC), Support (SUP) and Team. The former five are actual positions that players take in the map, while Team is just an additional one that DraftKings added and will accrue less scoring. In other words, Team is the least important position when it comes to roster construction.

These are just the basics and should give you a base to work with for tonight’s slate and beyond. Let’s get to the picks!

Quick Five

1) Loken ($8,000)

Loken is part of JD Gaming, a team that’s a -434 favorite in their matchup against Bilibili Gaming. JD Gaming has played 12 games this season and Loken has averaged a team leading five kills per game. Over the last 5 games, Loken has averaged 12 kills per game and a 732 creep score. With that said, he’s also the team’s ADC (Attack Damage Carry) and in that position you’re supposed to do some heavy lifting on the kills front. If you’re looking for a very high floor and a ceiling that extends to the 100s in Fantasy Points, look no further than Loken. He should be a popular pick tonight and for obvious reasons.

2) Yagao ($7,800)

Yagao is part of JD Gaming. Sounds familiar? Stacking JD Gaming tonight makes too much sense. On top of being the second biggest favorites in the entire slate, this is a team that’s looking for engagements constantly as evidenced by their high kill numbers. Yagao plays the mid position for JD Gaming but given his kills, assist and creep score averages, he’s clearly not one to sit back.

3) Maple ($7,600)

Maple is part of LNG Sports, a team that’s a slate leading -454 favorite in their matchup against Victory Five. Like Yagao, Maple plays the Mid position and has done a solid job of being consistent. However, his team is off to a 2-2 start to the spring season. The intriguing part is that their vegas odds are somewhat priced into their tags tonight but most of their players aren’t the most expensive at their respective positions. For example, Maple is the second most expensive Mid tonight. This is probably a spot where you should be all over LNG Sports given the favorable matchup and pricing, but I wonder if most around the industry see it that way. Take advantage.

4) Light ($7,400)

Light is also a part of LNG Sports. He plays the ADC position for his team but hasn’t played in spring season thus far. This is setting up to be a game where LNG Sports are able to engage often and win those fights. If that’s the case, Light should be heavily involved in the scoring. He runs into the same situation as Maple – there’s a player priced ahead of him yet his matchup is likely the best one in the entire slate. In fact, there are two players priced ahead of him and the second one is his teammate Asura, who’s not starting for LNG Sports tonight. For context, Victory Five is 0-4 in spring play, which is the worst record of any team that’s available in this slate. You should be mindful of this in GPPs and attacking them with confidence with players from LNG Sports. Light likely makes the most sense in that format since he hasn’t accrued any statistics this season and DFSers will wonder if he’s even active.

5) Jinjiao ($6,400)

Jinjiao is part of Bilibili gaming, a team that projects to lose tonight in their matchup against JD Gaming. The latest odds for Bilibili aren’t encouraging as they’re a +260 underdog. With that said, Jinjiao has been heavily involved as the ADC for his team. His creep score this season (827) has been phenomenal and he’s averaging 7.4 kills despite generating 0 and 1 kills in two games this season. This isn’t a high floor pick by any means but if Bilibi gaming can force this matchup to the maximum amount of games (3), it’s very likely because Jinjiao did his part. He’s the second cheapest ADC available in this slate and given his profile thus far, he’s likely going to end up with a low ownership number. Take a flier on him in a GPP but if you do, it might make sense to correlate him with one or two of his partners (XinMo makes the most sense, ADD could be virtually unowned tonight since he hasn’t played thus far in spring season). Remember – stack teams, not games.

Starting Lineups

JD Gaming

705 – Kanavi – Yagao – LokeN – LvMao

Bilibili Gaming

ADD – Meteor – FoFo – Jinjiao -XinMo

Top Esports

369 – Karsa – knight- Photic – yuyanjia

Vici Gaming

Cube – Chieftain – Zeka – iBoy – Maestro

Victory Five

Aliez – As6 – Mole – y4 – clx

LNG Sports

Flandre – Xx – Maple – Light – Duan