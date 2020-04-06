Reality Survival Season 40 FanDuel Picks for April 8

Spoiler Alert: Tidbits from this article were taken out of so-called season spoiler articles so do not read on if averse to that sort of information

Introduction

On Wednesday night, FanDuel will be running a freeroll for the newest episode of Survivor Season 40. The contest will be run a bit like a showdown slate with five total roster spots with one of those being an MVP spot. The MVP will be rewarded 1.5x their actual points across the board so a negative will get enhanced as well which is part of the strategy. Here is how the scoring works:

Notice that surviving the week alone results in points and the largest source of negative points comes from getting voted off. In other words, amongst the most important aspects of the scoring system is just having your cast member survive the week.

The issue with this game is there are all sorts of supposed spoilers for the show out on the internet and it is difficult to tell which (if any) are credible. People will likely be using their respective sources and the most accurate will win. Regardless, this contest is a freeroll, so it is not like there is a financial penalty to not having ample inside information. Without further ado, DailyRoto analyst Ricky Sanders attempts to identify cast members worth rostering in FanDuel’s upcoming freeroll:

This Week

Once again, FanDuel will be offering a “Reality Survival Season 40” contest this week and Nick/Adam should be thanking their lucky stars they are still alive after surviving last week’s episode. Tyson returned from Edge of Extinction as expected in Episode 8 but Jeremy found himself as the optimal MVP after yet another strong performance from him. Previews seem to show this week getting heated so there should be plenty of solo interviews, conniving plots and an emotional elimination, so basically just another week for those watching the show! We are coming down to the final 10 after Episode 9 is over which means the show is starting the reach the home stretch. Without further ado, here are this week’s selections:

MVP

Sophie – According to an article on hype.my, Sophie is expected to play one of the best games this season, and she is averaging the second most fantasy points per game over the course of the past three weeks. Sophie has had an immunity token in her back pocket that she successfully hid from teammates a few weeks ago which should solidify her fantasy point floor (as she should be a lock to move on if she plays things right). As if that were not enough, Yul left her an immunity token as well amidst his departure, so Sophie is in fact loaded with these tokens. Combining her deceptive, successful talents with spoiler insights and it remains clear Sophie should continue to roll.

Castaways

Jeremy – When it comes to challenges, it is tough to bet against Jeremy, and winning challenges are worth the most fantasy points of any single outcome. Previews this week suggest the challenge will be of the “exhausting” variety which bodes well for Jeremy who looks like he has a career in the NFL if all else fails. Although Jeremy is not much of a crier (which is a 4.25 fantasy point outcome), he too recently earned a fire token, as he was the male winner of last week’s challenge. After having such a strong episode last week, expect plenty of interviews from him this week, which are worth 1.8 fantasy points each.

Nick – On his way out last week, Wendell gave his fire tokens to Nick and Michele, so Nick now has a bone to pick after getting a few votes of his own. Many, including Jeremy, talked about getting Nick voted out last week after he was butting in on everyone else’s conversations. He pissed off enough people that it would not be surprising to see plenty of him this week in interviews…especially considering he lost his closest buddy (Wendell) in Episode 8. He is not expected to be eliminated until late in the game so he remains a strong play this week.

Michele – Another beneficiary of the Wendell elimination, Michele no longer has to battle internally with her previous feelings for him (they have dated in the past). Furthermore, she earned an immunity token in the process, so she is clear-headed with a lifeline moving forward.

Most Likely to Be Eliminated: Adam/Tyson

Source for article: https://parade.com/972077/mikebloom/survivor-season-40/