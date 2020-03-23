Reality Survival Season 40 FanDuel Picks for March 25

Spoiler Alert: Tidbits from this article were taken out of so-called season spoiler articles so do not read on if averse to that sort of information

Introduction

On Wednesday night, FanDuel will be running a freeroll for the newest episode of Survivor Season 40. The contest will be run a bit like a showdown slate with five total roster spots with one of those being an MVP spot. The MVP will be rewarded 1.5x their actual points across the board so a negative will get enhanced as well which is part of the strategy. Here is how the scoring works:

Notice that surviving the week alone results in points and the largest source of negative points comes from getting voted off. In other words, amongst the most important aspects of the scoring system is just having your cast member survive the week.

The issue with this game is there are all sorts of supposed spoilers for the show out on the internet and it is difficult to tell which (if any) are credible. People will likely be using their respective sources and the most accurate will win. Regardless, this contest is a freeroll, so it is not like there is a financial penalty to not having ample inside information. Without further ado, DailyRoto analyst Ricky Sanders attempts to identify cast members worth rostering in FanDuel’s upcoming freeroll:

This Week

Once again, FanDuel will be offering a “Reality Survival Season 40” contest this week and anyone paying attention last week learned that stacking was an important part of this game format. Last week, the green team won the main challenge (swim for rice bags, which contained three balls in them, and then maneuver those balls through a table maze) which led to 30-plus fantasy points amongst every member of the team immediately following the challenge. If their tribe wins the immunity challenge, then all four members of the team will be sticking around, which means their stack will be difficult to beat. Since stacking is quite obviously the way to go, our approach to this contest moving forward will be identifying the correct team stack with the perfect one-offs from other teams. In last week’s contest, the pricing was looser, but this week it is impossible to full stack the blue team and run it back with an active member of either the red or green team. This week, the blue team is the focus, as they are loaded with strong challenge players, but the roster construction will have to be 3-1-1 with members of other teams or 4-1 with one of the Edge of Extinction participants (which is risky proposition). The good news is the tribes should merge at some point in the near future, and if that is this episode, then full team stacks will not be quite as important:

MVP

Yul – Those targeting the Blue team will presumably flock to “Michele” in the MVP spot so going in a different direction will lead to some roster differentiation. Yul is the Season 13 winner of the show and has worked in Washington so he knows the way that politics works. Yul, Wendell and Nick have been working with Sophie for the vast majority of the game and have very little reason to turn on one another. Fading Michele is not the move, especially if stacking the team, but going in another direction at captain will help create a unique roster construction.

Castaways

Michele – The good news about the Michele/Wendellduo is they are exes of one another which decreases the probability they would vote one another out (although it does not seem like they are on great terms). This fact in itself decreases the chances of either getting voted off in the scenario in which this team does not win the immunity challenge. Players receive five fantasy points for simply surviving the episode and Michele has a high probability to make it to Episode 8. However, if targeting members of the blue team, the goal is clearly for the challenge to be won, and this team is loaded with talent. Michele will cost a pretty penny but will be necessary if the blue team ends up winning this week’s challenge.

Nick – Probably can cruise through this episode regardless because Wendell and Yul are the bigger targets. If the team happened to lose, he would be the likeliest team member to make it through to the next round and he is tied with Wendell for cheapest on the team.

Tony – Dating back to last week’s article, Tony is the presumptive winner of the season, which means he should theoretically be a lock to make it through the week. His disappointing five fantasy point performance last week may keep the ownership down but Denise played her immunity token last week which likely leaves her vulnerable this week. If playing a member of the red team, might as well rely on a police officer to try and survive in a difficult environment.

Most Likely to Be Eliminated: Adam (the other three members of the Green team seem closer with each other and Adam is the odd man out)

Source for article: https://parade.com/972077/mikebloom/survivor-season-40/