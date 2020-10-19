Fantasy Golf Picks for the ZOZO Championship

The PGA Tour this week returns for the ZOZO Championship, however, it will be played in a different location. Moving from being played in Japan last year to California this year, the tournament will feature a smaller, yet very talented field.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three players to watch when putting together your fantasy team.

Tiger's record at Sherwood Country Club (home to the Zozo Championship this week): • 2nd

• 1st

• 2nd

• 2nd

• 1st

• 14th

• 1st

• 1st

• 2nd

• 1st

• 4th

• 2nd pic.twitter.com/LTQdsjchsy — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) October 19, 2020

Tiger Woods:

Yes, Tiger Woods' season has been largely uneventful, and the last time we saw him on the course for competitive golf was when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open, but Tiger is the defending champion at this event. On a course that most of the field is unfamiliar with, it could be an advantage for Woods. He has by far the most pro rounds on this course of anyone in the field and it shows in the limited results. Tiger is no longer far and away the most physically gifted player on tour, but he still is the smartest and most experienced here and that could matter big time this week.

Xander Schauffele:

Xander Schauffele always seems to turn it on against the toughest competition. His short game has also been incredible this season. He ranks No. 1 on tour in Strokes Gained (SG): Around-The-Green, No. 3 in SG: Putting and No. 2 in SG: Total. He has the No. 4 scoring average on tour, and very well could see his name atop this leaderboard come Sunday, despite the strong field.

Tiger Woods tees off Thursday at the ZOZO Championship as the defending champion. 78 players are in the field at Sherwood CC in Thousand Oaks, CA. — Ron Mintz (@MintzGolf) October 19, 2020

Webb Simpson:

Webb Simpson has enjoyed a great 2020 thus far. In his three events at Sherwood CC, Simpson has finishes of 5th, 7th and 13th. He has the fourth-highest number of rounds in his career at Sherwood CC compared to the rest of the field, and only Woods, Paul Casey and Bubba Watson have performed better here from a SG perspective. An incredibly consistent and solid player, coming off arguably the best seasons of his career, you have to like his chances. Playing well heading into a tournament on a course he knows, what's not to like?

