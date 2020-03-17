Its official, Tom Brady will be testing the free agent markets and won’t return to the New England Patriots.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady’s New Team Betting Odds

At PointsBet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorites to land Brady now with a -200 price in the betting markets, followed by the LA Chargers (+155), Miami Dolphins (+800), Las Vegas Raiders (+1500), SF 49ers (+1700), Chicago Bears (+3000), and Indianapolis Colts (+3300). Bettors seem inclined to think Brady will chase warm weather, and teaming up with Bruce Arians fits Brady’s mentality.

AFC East Divisional Odds Update

Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots also caused immediate shifts in other betting markets, as the Divisional Odds for the AFC East changed immediately. The Buffalo Bills, who recently acquired Stefon Diggs, are now co-favorites with the New England Patriots at +125 to win the division. The New York Jets are +650 and the Miami Dolphins are +900.

Bettors will be tasked to make a big decision on whether Brady or Belichick provided the most betting value for the Patriots. Markets are fluid and if the Patriots are able to sign a name brand replacement it wouldn’t be surprising to see money move back onto the Patriots.

In Super Bowl Futures markets, the Patriots dropped from one of the favorites, down to a price of 20-1 to win the 2021 Super Bowl. This places the Patriots prospects behind the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks.