Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
ESports · 5 hours ago

100 Thieves VALORANT turns heads with Shanghai skyline post

Muhammed Asif, author

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

100 Thieves enters Valorant Champions Shanghai as the Americas' No. 1 seed and holds the top spot in Hotspawn's tournament power rankings. The ranking follows the team's Stage 2 championship victory over home favorite LOUD in São Paulo.

Jul 20, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; 100 Thieves play against Faze Clan during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 20, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; 100 Thieves play against Faze Clan during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports

Jul 20, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; 100 Thieves play against Faze Clan during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Hotspawn writers Lee, Ztitsh and Luca ranked 100 Thieves No. 1 overall, while Zahk placed the team third.

Ahead of the tournament, 100 Thieves posted a promotional video on X, Wednesday, featuring player Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk along with the roster.

"When you're about to win, you can just feel it," Asuna said. "The dream is already realized, and you just have to finish it. We've always had what it takes. Now we just have to show it."

The team's ascension follows a season-long rebuild under coach Sean Gares, which included fifth- and sixth-place finishes in Kickoff and Stage 1 before a title win at the Esports World Cup. 100 Thieves then consolidated their form by winning the Stage 2 final.

100 Thieves is set to debut at VALORANT Champions in Shanghai on September 27, 2026, taking on T1 in a Group Stage opening match at 10:00 AM CST / 02:00 AM UTC.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 24 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Atlanta Falcons logo

ATL

+4.5

+200

O 43.5

Green Bay Packers logo

GB

-4.5

-245

U 43.5

Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Kansas City Chiefs logo

KC

-10.5

-719

O 45.5

Miami Dolphins logo

MIA

+10.5

+520

U 45.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 5 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 5 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 5 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 5 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 5 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
NFL · 1 week ago
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
NFL · 1 week ago
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
NFL · 1 week ago
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
Predicting Team Performances: Patriots & Seahawks Outlook
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Predicting Team Performances: Patriots & Seahawks Outlook