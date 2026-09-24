100 Thieves VALORANT turns heads with Shanghai skyline post

100 Thieves enters Valorant Champions Shanghai as the Americas' No. 1 seed and holds the top spot in Hotspawn's tournament power rankings. The ranking follows the team's Stage 2 championship victory over home favorite LOUD in São Paulo.

Jul 20, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; 100 Thieves play against Faze Clan during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports Jul 20, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; 100 Thieves play against Faze Clan during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Hotspawn writers Lee, Ztitsh and Luca ranked 100 Thieves No. 1 overall, while Zahk placed the team third.

Ahead of the tournament, 100 Thieves posted a promotional video on X, Wednesday, featuring player Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk along with the roster.

"When you're about to win, you can just feel it," Asuna said. "The dream is already realized, and you just have to finish it. We've always had what it takes. Now we just have to show it."

The team's ascension follows a season-long rebuild under coach Sean Gares, which included fifth- and sixth-place finishes in Kickoff and Stage 1 before a title win at the Esports World Cup. 100 Thieves then consolidated their form by winning the Stage 2 final.

100 Thieves is set to debut at VALORANT Champions in Shanghai on September 27, 2026, taking on T1 in a Group Stage opening match at 10:00 AM CST / 02:00 AM UTC.