​Week 1 Fantasy Football Market Share Report: Mark Ingram Is the Texans’ Back to Roster

One way to look at market share numbers is through the lens of what could be as opposed to what just happened.

Sometimes it’s easy to see a nice stat line and add the player in hopes that he goes off in the same way he just did. But is what just happened the start of a trend or a fluke?

Let’s find the gems, the forgotten or the ready to take off — rather than only grabbing the Week 1 stars.

Rushing Market Shares

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

James Robinson handled 85.4% of the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ running back carries last season. With Travis Etienne gone for the year, it was Carlos Hyde, not Robinson, who benefitted the most in Week 1.

That will likely change moving forward, and Jacksonville isn’t going to post a pass rate of 76.5% each week.

Robinson handled just 35.7% of the Jags’ running-back carries versus the Houston Texans, which paved the way for many a third-and-long and uncomfortable offensive positioning for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. With Jacksonville getting in a huge hole, the run game was mostly abandoned. While we obviously don’t have much of a sample to go off of for this Jags coaching staff, Urban Meyer has already said he wants the team to run it more.

Robinson did see six targets in the passing game and landed three receptions for 29 yards, which is promising, and he profiles as a guy who you should target in trades after a quiet Week 1.

Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams didn’t wow with his stat line on Sunday against the New York Giants, but he’s still likely to emerge over the course of the season.

The Denver Broncos running back usage landed as unpredictably predictable as we could have asked. Melvin Gordon had 33 snaps, 20 routes, and 14 touches. Williams finished with 33 snaps, 15 routes, and 15 touches. The 50-50 split may signal that we’re in for a dead-even timeshare early on, but the usage is a promising start for a guy Denver traded up to draft.

Don’t let Gordon’s 11 rushes for 101 yards fool you. His 70-yard touchdown late was a stunner, but outside of that run, Gordon had 10 carries for 30 yards. Williams rushed 14 times for 45 yards.

Williams should continue to eat away at Gordon’s touches, and with Jerry Jeudy out for six-to-eight weeks, the Broncos may lean even more heavily on the ground.

Receiving Market Shares

Elijah Moore, New York Jets

Elijah Moore‘s Sunday could have been better — much better. But his snap count indicated bigger plans than his line of one catch for -3 yards indicates.

Playing 56 of 65 snaps, Moore netted four targets for a 10.8 percent target share. Again, less than ideal. But the New York Jets were looking for ways to move him around, and that is promising. Moore played 40 snaps out wide and took 16 from the slot.

The Jets appear to want Moore involved, and as rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will likely play in a lot of negative game scripts, Moore should benefit.

He’s a stash for now (41% rostered on Yahoo!), but don’t let him explode on your waiver wire.

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

Again, another Moore you need to hear me out on.

On 36 Kyler Murray passes, rookie receiver Rondale Moore saw the least action among the Arizona Cardinals‘ high-snap wideouts. DeAndre Hopkins led the team with 35 routes run, then A.J. Green with 32, Christian Kirk with 23, and Moore a distant 14. But when Moore ran a route, Kyler Murray looked for him.

But Moore’s five targets were tied with Kirk and were one fewer than Green’s six. He was right in the mix and caught four balls for 68 yards. He tripled Green’s 22 yards on nearly 20 fewer routes. He also added 46 return yards — in case your league rewards those.

Hopkins is going to be the alpha in this passing game; we all know that. But Moore has a chance to emerge as the number-two wideout as the year progresses.

Red Zone Market Shares

Mark Ingram, Houston Texans

There’s no shame in missing on Mark Ingram‘s red zone work for the Houston Texans. Most did. With Phillip Lindsay and David Johnson in the mix (and Houston expected to be among the league’s worst teams), the backfield seemed like one to avoid. But now we know.

Ingram had six red-zone rushes and 75% of the team’s red-zone rushing attempts, capping his day with a touchdown. While Lindsay also found the end zone, that was his lone red-zone carry. Johnson didn’t see a red-zone rush.

Ingram (and the Texans) aren’t exciting in the least, but Ingram looks like the guy to have from this backfield. He can provide a little flex punch to your lineup if need be.

Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Marvin Jones’ red-zone artistry looks like it’ll continue for another year, this time with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

In what ended up being a pass-heavy game for the Jags, Jones had three red-zone targets, hauling in one for a touchdown. He accounted for a whopping 100% of the Jaguars’ red-zone targets, including both of their targets from inside the 10.

Jones is big and strong and has always used his body as a bully in the red zone to be elite at the catch point. And with Week 1 results like that, Jones looks poised for another solid fantasy season.