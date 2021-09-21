​Week 2 Fantasy Football Market Share Report: The Arrow Is Pointing Up on Sterling Shepard

Week 2 provided more clarity regarding what we thought we knew about market shares coming into the season. But Week 2 also provided some so-so performances that left an opening in the buying window for a handful of players yet to make their mark.

If the managers of the following players are less than pleased with their production, shoot them over an offer before they course correct as soon as Week 3, and it’s too late.

Rushing Market Shares

Chase Edmonds, Cardinals

Chase Edmonds isn’t ever going to be the fantasy producer we want him to be — at least not regularly. This past Sunday, though, Edmonds looked the part — as much as he can in the Arizona Cardinals‘ split backfield.

He rushed eight times for 46 yards and caught five balls for 29 yards on five targets. Edmonds accounted for 50 percent of the Cards’ running-back carries, and his 46 rushing yards significantly out-paced James Conner‘s eight attempts for 26 yards. Also, Conner didn’t catch any passes.

Edmonds will have better days for a Cardinals team that could find itself in plenty of shootouts, and this may be the ideal time to trade for him.

Miles Sanders, Eagles

Coming into the season, Miles Sanders drafters were cautiously optimistic about his “workhorse” role in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense and how Jalen Hurts‘ running ability may help Sanders’ cause.

The Eagles’ running-back snap count through two weeks is as follows: Sanders 86, Kenneth Gainwell 44, and Boston Scott 0. That tells us two things — Scott is obviously not rosterable, and Sanders is still the leader in this backfield.

In Week 2, Sanders rushed 13 times for 55 yards, adding one reception for three yards on two targets.

Sanders handled 68.4% of the running-back carries but ceded 10 rushes for 82 yards and a touchdown to Hurts. It’s a reality — Hurts is going to cut into Sanders’ rushes. But with Gainwell’s early play generating some buzz, the buy-low window still exists to get Sanders before he pops for a big game, which could come Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Receiving Market Shares

Dyami Brown, Washington Football Team

The carnage with the Washing ton Football Team, including injuries to Ryan Fitzpatrick and Curtis Samuel, has led to some shakeups in the passing game. Dyami Brown has benefitted.

On 50 Taylor Heinicke passes in Week 2, Brown (47 routes) was behind only Terry McLaurin (50) in routes run, with Adam Humphries running 42.

Despite that, Brown saw just six targets and grabbed three receptions for 34 yards. His 8.5 percent target share puts him completely under the radar, but the snaps and routes run make him an interesting add in deeper formats.

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are setting a new low bar for believability and reliability in their roster and coach speak. But Brandon Aiyuk is too good to sleep on. It’s time to make some offers.

On 33 Jimmy Garoppolo pass plays, Deebo Samuel ran 28 routes, Aiyuk 20, Mohamed Sanu 17, and Trent Sherfield 12.

Aiyuk is working himself back into the mix, and his manager may be sick of him after two weeks. You can lead with his one reception for six yards on two targets on Sunday as your bargaining chip. He’s a great bet-on-talent guy to try to acquire.

Red Zone Market Shares

Leonard Fournette, Bucs

There are worse things to be than the red-zone rushing attempt leader in a Tom Brady offense that’s rolling.

Leonard Fournette leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with six red zone carries but hasn’t yet punched one in the end zone. Thus far, the Buccaneers have been extremely aggressive, passing to their tight ends and wide receivers in the red zone. All of their touchdowns this year have been via the air. That just won’t keep happening.

Fournette should walk into a few touchdowns as part of this juicy offense, and if the Bucs’ D keeps struggling, this offense may find itself in a lot of high-scoring affairs.

Sterling Shepard, Giants

Kenny Golladay‘s frustration has been Sterling Shepard‘s gain as the New York Giants continue to look for their identity on offense.

In the red zone, Shepard’s four targets lead all New York receivers. Like Fournette, Shepherd is yet to score a red zone touchdown, but they are coming.

So far, only Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Chris Godwin, and Darren Waller have more red zone opportunities (five) than Shepard does, and with Saquon Barkley still working himself back to 100%, Shepard has the chance to continue his red-zone dominance in New York.