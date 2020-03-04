Post-Combine 2020 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings

With the NFL scouting combine completed, it is time to get down to the business of re-ranking all of the incoming dynasty fantasy football rookie rankings with new information. No, combine information is not the end-all be-all of scouting and in fact, can create more noise than helpful signal. The biggest thing that the combine tells us is where prospects are going to be drafted and which prospects were overvalued. Zack Moss is a great case of a prospect who looked good on tape and who many data-based analysts liked but with his horrible combine performance, he just is not going to be a +EV selection in dynasty fantasy football rookie drafts.

These rankings are tiered, as all good rankings should be! We try to think in probabilities as much as possible and oftentimes the decimals in projections between two players are just too close to definitively say who is a "better" dynasty fantasy football selection.

2020 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings

Tier One (Worth Trading Established Assets For)

1. Jonathan Taylor, Running Back

2. CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver

3. D'Andre Swift, Running Back

4. J.K Dobbins, Running Back

5. Jerry Jeudy, Wide Receiver

6. Cam Akers, Running Back

Tier Two (Potential Future Fantasy Starters)

7. Jalen Reagor, Wide Receiver

8. Denzel Mims, Wide Receiver

9. Tee Higgins, Wide Receiver

10. Henry Ruggs, Wide Receiver

11. Justin Jefferson, Wide Reciever

12. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Running Back

13. Laviska Shenault, Wide Reciever

14. Joe Burrow, Quarterback

15. A.J Dillon, Running Back

Tier Three (Fringe Projections, Unlikely To Start Year One)

16. Antonio Gandy-Golden, Wide Receiver

17. Brandon Aiyuk, Wide Receiver

18. Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback

19. Chase Claypool, Wide Receiver/Tight End

20. Michael Pittman, Wide Receiver

21. Jalen Hurts, Quarterback

22. KJ Hamler, Wide Receiver

23. Lynn Bowden, Running Back/Wide Receiver

Tier Four (Long Term Holds)

24. Tyler Johnson, Wide Receiver

25. Bryan Edwards, Wide Receiver

26. Eno Benjamin, Running Back

27. Devin Duvernay, Wide Receiver

28. Justin Herbert, Quarterback

29. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Running Back

30. Albert Okwuegbunam, Tight End

31. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Wide Receiver

Tier Five (End-Of-The-Roster Fodder)

32. Jordan Love, Quarterback

33. Colin Johnson, Wide Receiver

34. Hunter Bryant, Tight End

35. Quez Watkins, Wide Receiver

36. Darrynton Evans, Running Back

37. Tyrie Cleveland, Wide Reciever

38. Quintez Cephus, Wide Receiver

39. JaMychal Hasty, Running Back

40. James Proche, Wide Receiver

41. Dezmon Patton, Wide Receiver

42. Jake Fromm, Quarterback

43. Thaddeus Moss, Tight End

44. Adam Trautman, Tight End

45. Van Jefferson, Wide Receiver