Post-Combine 2020 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings
Post-Combine 2020 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings
With the NFL scouting combine completed, it is time to get down to the business of re-ranking all of the incoming dynasty fantasy football rookie rankings with new information. No, combine information is not the end-all be-all of scouting and in fact, can create more noise than helpful signal. The biggest thing that the combine tells us is where prospects are going to be drafted and which prospects were overvalued. Zack Moss is a great case of a prospect who looked good on tape and who many data-based analysts liked but with his horrible combine performance, he just is not going to be a +EV selection in dynasty fantasy football rookie drafts.
These rankings are tiered, as all good rankings should be! We try to think in probabilities as much as possible and oftentimes the decimals in projections between two players are just too close to definitively say who is a "better" dynasty fantasy football selection.
2020 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings
Tier One (Worth Trading Established Assets For)
1. Jonathan Taylor, Running Back
2. CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver
3. D'Andre Swift, Running Back
4. J.K Dobbins, Running Back
5. Jerry Jeudy, Wide Receiver
6. Cam Akers, Running Back
Tier Two (Potential Future Fantasy Starters)
7. Jalen Reagor, Wide Receiver
8. Denzel Mims, Wide Receiver
9. Tee Higgins, Wide Receiver
10. Henry Ruggs, Wide Receiver
11. Justin Jefferson, Wide Reciever
12. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Running Back
13. Laviska Shenault, Wide Reciever
14. Joe Burrow, Quarterback
15. A.J Dillon, Running Back
Tier Three (Fringe Projections, Unlikely To Start Year One)
16. Antonio Gandy-Golden, Wide Receiver
17. Brandon Aiyuk, Wide Receiver
18. Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback
19. Chase Claypool, Wide Receiver/Tight End
20. Michael Pittman, Wide Receiver
21. Jalen Hurts, Quarterback
22. KJ Hamler, Wide Receiver
23. Lynn Bowden, Running Back/Wide Receiver
Tier Four (Long Term Holds)
24. Tyler Johnson, Wide Receiver
25. Bryan Edwards, Wide Receiver
26. Eno Benjamin, Running Back
27. Devin Duvernay, Wide Receiver
28. Justin Herbert, Quarterback
29. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Running Back
30. Albert Okwuegbunam, Tight End
31. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Wide Receiver
Tier Five (End-Of-The-Roster Fodder)
32. Jordan Love, Quarterback
33. Colin Johnson, Wide Receiver
34. Hunter Bryant, Tight End
35. Quez Watkins, Wide Receiver
36. Darrynton Evans, Running Back
37. Tyrie Cleveland, Wide Reciever
38. Quintez Cephus, Wide Receiver
39. JaMychal Hasty, Running Back
40. James Proche, Wide Receiver
41. Dezmon Patton, Wide Receiver
42. Jake Fromm, Quarterback
43. Thaddeus Moss, Tight End
44. Adam Trautman, Tight End
45. Van Jefferson, Wide Receiver
Be the first to know
Want FREE Fantasy and Betting Advice and Savings Delivered to your Inbox? Sign up for our Newsletter.