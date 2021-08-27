2021 Fantasy Football Strategy: Structure Wins Championships

While fantasy football can come down to “picking the right players” (if you took Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, and James Robinson last year, it probably doesn’t matter how many bad picks you made), it is best to go into every draft with a strategy. A strategy is a framework for making decisions; information points that influence the outcomes of your draft, not hard and fastened RULES.

This is a great distinction to bring with you into your drafts. We can say, “It is unwise to select running backs from rounds three through seven because historically speaking, those running backs have outsized bust rates” while also acknowledging that some players (like Darrell Henderson or Javonte Williams, for example) can still be values at a historically hazardous spot. The Running Back Deadzone has become the most talked-about “thing” in fantasy football this season amongst serious players, and for good reason. We have seen WR average draft position in the Best Ball Championships on UnderDog go absolutely insane, which is actually just the market correcting for the very first time.

For the very first time, it seems that we have a larger awareness that building your teams in a structurally sound way is actually the right way to win fantasy football leagues. Wide receivers, on average, score more points than running backs who are selected next to them in ADP, particularly in the middle rounds of fantasy football drafts. What we mean by structure is pretty simple: draft in a way that historically favors your roster. We want to access legendary upside at RB, and the best place to do that is in the first round with CMC, Cook, Kamara, Elliot, and to some extent, SaQuon Barkley and a few 2nd round RBs (Antonio Gibson, Jonathan Taylor, Joe Mixon, CEH). After that, all available research suggests that wide receivers and elite scoring tight ends (Kelce, Kittle, Waller) are the proper ways to spend draft capital. With those ideas in mind, let us explore our strategy in 2021.

2021 Is Uniquely Good For Fading Fragile Running Backs

In every format, the running backs with truly elite upside have actually been pushed up higher than you might even expect. What has happened as a result of that is that RB-hungry drafters who want to start RBs in their flex instead of WRs (which is not something good players focus on doing) are forced to severely over-draft players with extremely fragile projections. There is a huge tier-break in running back projection after Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Najee go off the board normally around the start of the third round. At that point, even with a tier-break at wide receiver, WRs become the best pick relative to their RB counterparts for many rounds.

With the continued commitment of NFL teams to playing 2 (or even 3) running back rotations, the total number of players who will get the requisite high-value touches (touches inside the 10-yard line that can more easily turn into touchdowns and receptions) has drastically lowered. By my count, there are 14 backfields that we can feel reasonably confident will have 60% of the available fantasy points scored by one lone running back. That even includes backfields like the Packers or Browns, where there are 2 RBs from the same team going inside the top-100 picks.

Where drafters find themselves making sub-optimal decisions is when they pass up on “small loss, big win” wide receivers like DJ Moore, Chris Godwin, or Diontae Johnson to have the right to select Mike Davis, David Montgomery, or Josh Jacobs. In 2020, only six running backs selected between the 2nd and 6th rounds were able to produce 16 PPR points per game or more. Think about how many running backs were selected in that range with the logic of “guaranteed touches” only to find out that 1) those touches were not as guaranteed as we thought or 2) the touches that running back did receive were low value touches that were not receptions or not in the red zone.

Our first structural lesson is that the dead zone of RBs is as dead as ever and that while it feels insane to start your draft with 5 or 6 running back selections in a row, that is actually the optimal roster construct that leads to you winning the flex (the best and easiest way to put yourself in a position to win your league).

Wide Receiver Is Not Deep

Perhaps the easiest mistake the fantasy players make is telling themselves a story that wide receiver is deep. It is actually fairly reasonable to explain this phenomenon. Every year, it is likely true that there will be SOME breakout wide receiver late, whether it be in the vein of Justin Jefferson or even a smaller hit like Cole Beasley. Statistically, you’re actually a little more likely to find a breakout WR later in your drafts than a breakout RB. There are many complex reasons why that is true, though I am starting to think that it is less true this season given how much the rookie WRs are being pushed up draft boards. Two seasons ago, Devonta Smith would likely have been going as an undrafted player in any non-deep format. The explosion of Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb last season (and AJ Brown the year before) has really had drafters sharpening up in valuing upside at WR.

Pat Kerrane made the example in the most poignant way in a recent episode of Shipchasing. It is helpful to think of the cascade of WR draft picks as an avalanche; you want to be doing as much as possible not to get crushed by the avalanche, so you (the drafter) need to go with the flow of the room and pick off WRs as they go. It is possible to survive small detours to pick up one of the elite tight ends, an elite QB who is slipping after ADP, or a truly elite running back (or perhaps a Darrell Henderson/James Robinson/Javonte Williams type if you started with a WR in the first round) but it is unlikely that you will structurally survive the avalanche if you take too many detours away from the wide receiver position. This is doubly true in best ball drafts, but it is still true in your average 12-team PPR league.

Again, this is a great reminder that we are always trying to win the flex. It is unlikely that you will be winning the flex if you are playing running back there. Perhaps your draft fell in such a way that you could not help starting an RB there, or maybe an unforeseen starting RB injury gave you a locked-and-loaded RB2 in the 10th round of your draft. Of course, in those scenarios, it is fine actually to start the RB there, but it is unlikely that it should be your plan. That is actually why having a set-in-stone strategy of drafting your structure correctly will likely lead you to have better rosters than if you are just trying to take the best players.

Learning From High Stakes Fantasy Drafts

As the offseason has gone on, I have participated in a number of “high-stakes” fantasy football drafts, both with partners and on my own. I always find that the more reps I get under my belt against stiff competition, the better I feel about my teams as the offseason goes on. You’re less likely to get caught by a positional “run” and have a better sense of the players you can wait on and those that you can’t.

The above draft-board is the result of an FFPC Main Event draft ($1,900 entry with $500,000 to first place) that I drafted live on a podcast with Rich Hribar and Pat Thorman. We were lucky enough to draw the third pick in the TE-premium (1.5 TE PPR) format, so we selected Travis Kelce, but if you are in a non-TE premium, you can just substitute him for Alvin Kamara or Ezekiel Elliott. The rest of the strategy remained the same. We took a slight detour for Trey Sermon and patched over our RB2 cracks with handcuffs and an abundance of third-down pass-catching RBs. While we didn’t love the value we got on every single player, you can clearly see the plan was to win the flex. Every week, we will have to be benching one of Devonta Smith, Mike Williams, or Mecole Hardman…and that is exactly what we want! It is not a weakness to have good players who CAN start on your bench.

While it might get a little confusing to see the tight ends being drafted so highly, that really can be filled out of the results for the draft because it doesn’t alter your strategy “that much.” The elite tight ends remain league winners, and the mid-round tight ends are more than likely going to be sunk costs.

The first draft had the luxury of picking from an early draft position (and make no mistake, it is a huge luxury to draft early as you can take CMC/Cook/Kamara or Kelce in TE-Premium). This second draft was done with a group of DailyRoto subscribers. We found ourselves staring down the barrel of taking Derrick Henry at the #9 overall pick; you could make an argument we should have taken SaQuon Barkley or even Stefon Diggs, either of which I would have agreed with. Again, you see in this draft that we absolutely hammered the flex position with high upside WRs. We might be benching Odell Beckham, Juju Smith-Shuster, or even Robert Woods on any given week. Our RB2 slot will be filled by, again, one of the cadre of third-down pass-catching running backs that just try to get us over the hump. An under-discussed part of the proper structural drafting strategy is that you will know exactly what you need off of the waiver wire. It’s unlikely there will be a WR that you *need* and RB injuries over the course of the season will likely provide you with multiple opportunities to hop on RB2 options that could turn into 2021’s answer to James Robinson.

The Cheat Sheet

As I have worked on projections, done my rankings, chatted with industry leaders and high stakes fantasy football grinders, I have put together a draft board using a combination of NFC high stakes ADP, FFPC high stakes ADP and the Fantasy Pros Expert Consensus rankings as well as the model inputs from the SportsGrid fantasy football projections.

The cheat sheet is listed in a Google Doc and is color-coded based on how we should be valuing players (buys, do-not-draft at cost, fine at ADP, only in stacks). The sheet is sorted by the cumulative rank, though, and of course, there is always room to adjust based on what your room is doing and to complete stacks. I hope that by walking through the positional concerns this season, viewing some high-stakes draft boards, and using these round-by-round targets, SportsGrid readers will crush fantasy football in 2021.