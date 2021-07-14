2021 UnderDog Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings

Best Ball Mania has overtaken the world of fantasy football. Every episode of the SportsGrid Fantasy Football podcast eventually drifts to the discussion of the massive tournaments being hosted by Underdog Fantasy.

We all love to discuss our “exposures,” stacks, and the players we both are and are not drafting. The invention of best ball tournaments is really the largest shift in fantasy football coverage and competition of the last decade. While a majority of drafters are content to play in their 12-team home leagues with minimal starting rosters and benches, there is a very vocal minority that wants to draft hundreds of teams and build a portfolio of players that accompanies how they expect the season to play out.

Of course, going into these drafts blind is not going to be a strategy that works out. There is definitely some validity in using Average Draft Position (ADP) as your rankings because over the very long term; you are not going to be that consistently better than the market. However, if you simply draft “the best player available,” you’re going to end up with a lot of running backs that you don’t want to have on your team.

These rankings are the ones that I have personally imported into my UnderDog applet to draft off of. Rankings are never going to perfectly mesh with every organic draft as it happens, but they are a great guideline as we build our portfolios heading into the 2021 fantasy football season.

These rankings are a good combination of ADP, our projections here at SportsGrid, our own personal leans after years of grinding fantasy content, and some good old-fashioned TAEKS.

The rankings will continue to be updated as we head into the 2021 fantasy football season and are best used on .5 point-per-reception fantasy websites; they are primarily set to help drafters in the UnderDog Best Ball fantasy football tournaments (Best Ball Mania II and The Puppy). Happy drafting!

2021 UnderDog Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings For Best Ball Mania and The Puppy