3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Monday 8/16/21

Stacks are the backbone of cashing daily fantasy baseball lineups. Correlation drives upside, creating the potential to place high or even win GPPs when your selected stacks explode offensively.

This column will do the digging and the dirty work to determine which stacks are worth rostering each day. Scoring upside will fuel the stacks that get the nod. Sometimes that will lead to chalky selections, but contrarian stacks will get their fair share of love too.

In addition to utilizing the touted daily stacks in handbuilt lineups, numberFire premium members can throw these highlighted stacks into an optimized lineup using our DFS Sharpstack tool. Our hitting heat map tool is also available to premium members looking for more stacking options. It provides valuable info such as implied total, park factors, and stats for identifying the quality of the opposing pitcher.

Let’s take a look at the top stacks on today’s main slate.

Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are Major League Baseball’s best offense at home by one measure. According to FanGraphs, Colorado’s .355 weighted on-base average (wOBA) leads the way. Further, their .201 isolated power (ISO) is the third-highest mark.

The Rockies are positioned to build on their excellence at Coors Field tonight. San Diego Padres beat writer Kevin Acee reports Ryan Weathers gets the ball tonight.

Hard to think of a worse scenario for the Padres at this point. Joe Musgrove has allowed five runs in the first inning. Bullpen day due tomorrow. Ryan Weathers to start Monday in Colorado. Yu Darvish questionable for Tuesday. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 15, 2021

Weathers is reeling. In his last seven starts, the young lefty has an 8.67 ERA and 5.18 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA). He’s also coughed up 2.67 homers per nine innings, adding to the appeal of stacking against him.

My favorite options from the Rockies hold the platoon advantage, allowing them to take advantage of Weathers’ .360 wOBA allowed to right-handed hitters in 2021. Trevor Story ($4,000) is a superb target with a lengthy track record of pummeling lefties in Colorado. However, C.J. Cron ($4,000) and Connor Joe ($2,900) nudge Story out as my favorite options. Cron has a .402 on-base percentage, .359 ISO, and 150 weighted runs created plus (wRC+) at home this year. Joe’s been even more lethal in a smaller sample, and he’s a steal with a salary under $3,000.

San Francisco Giants

Rich Hill is in bad form, and the San Francisco Giants are a challenging matchup. They rank eighth in wRC+ (114) and sixth in ISO (.202) since the Major League Baseball trade deadline. So, I”m not expecting Hill to turn things around tonight.

San Francisco also has a handful of right-handed hitters who’ve unloaded on southpaws this year. Hill’s yielded a .322 wOBA to righties this year, enhancing the outlook of San Francisco’s top right-handed batters.

I have a very specific favorite four-person stack. Kris Bryant ($3,800), Buster Posey ($3,400), Darin Ruf ($2,600), and Evan Longoria ($2,600) hit second through fifth when the Giants faced a lefty on Saturday. The lowest wRC+ against lefties in 2021 among the quartet is Ruf’s 162 wRC+. Posey’s .213 ISO is the lowest mark in the group. Finally, Bryant’s .402 on-base percentage is the “worst” mark in this four-person stack. They rake and have a massive ceiling.

Tampa Bay Rays

Stacking against Matt Harvey hasn’t gone great of late. He’s allowed three runs or less in five straight starts. Harvey’s underlying metrics aren’t good, though. He has a 4.94 SIERA and 4.81 expected fielding independent pitching (xFIP) in his last eight starts.

The Tampa Bay Rays are equipped to hasten the regression process for Harvey. They rank second in wRC+ (125) and ISO (.241) since the trade deadline. Additionally, they’re tied for third in wRC+ (111) and third in ISO (.194) against righties this season.

Trade acquisition Nelson Cruz ($3,600) is an awesome target. Ditto for Ji-Man Choi ($2,500). Joey Wendle ($2,500) and Randy Arozarena ($3,900) are in the mix, too. My favorite picks are Brandon Lowe ($3,600) and Austin Meadows ($3,200). The former has a .288 ISO and 152 wRC+ against righties in 2021. The latter is responsible for a .302 ISO and 144 wRC+.

Joshua Shepardson is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Joshua Shepardson also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username bchad50. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his/her personal views, he/she may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his/her personal account. The views expressed in his/her articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.