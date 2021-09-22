3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 9/22/21

Stacks are the backbone of cashing daily fantasy baseball lineups. Correlation drives upside, creating the potential to place high or even win GPPs when your selected stacks explode offensively.

This column will do the digging and the dirty work to determine which stacks are worth rostering each day. Scoring upside will fuel the stacks that get the nod. Sometimes that will lead to chalky selections, but contrarian stacks will get their fair share of love too.

In addition to utilizing the touted daily stacks in handbuilt lineups, numberFire premium members can throw these highlighted stacks into an optimized lineup using our DFS Sharpstack tool. Our hitting heat map tool is also available to premium members looking for more stacking options. It provides valuable info such as implied total, park factors, and stats for identifying the quality of the opposing pitcher.

Let’s take a look at the top stacks on today’s main slate.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Coors Field tonight. As a refresher, according to FantasyPros, Coors Field ranks second in park factors for doubles (1.345) and homers (1.257) and leads for runs (1.362), singles (1.230), and triples (2.177). Tonight, it presents the potential to be the house of horrors for struggling hurler German Marquez.

According to FanGraphs, in eight starts since August 1, Marquez owns a 6.02 ERA, 4.11 expected fielding independent pitching (xFIP), 4.33 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA), 1.41 WHIP, and has coughed up 2.01 homers per nine innings. In addition, Marquez owns a 4.63 ERA for his career, ceding a .327 weighted on-base average (wOBA) to lefties and a .320 wOBA to righties.

Marquez’s mediocrity against all hitters, coupled with the depth of the Dodgers’ lineup, puts all of their hitters in the mix for stacking. However, my favorite options are three of the first four players in their lineup. Leadoff hitter Mookie Betts ($4,100), two-hole hitter Corey Seager ($4,000), and cleanup hitter Max Muncy ($4,100) are the hitters in question. Further, Muncy’s my favorite of the trio, holding the platoon advantage against Marquez and teeing off on righties for a .281 isolated power (ISO) and 139 weighted runs created plus (wRC+) since 2018.

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have a drool-inducing matchup against Vincent Velasquez tonight. The veteran righty’s been nothing short of awful this year, tallying a 6.09 ERA, 5.02 xFIP, 4.78 SIERA, and coughing up 2.00 homers per nine innings. As a result, San Francisco’s top-five offense against righties is positioned to destroy him tonight.

Additionally, Velasquez hasn’t had any answer for righties or lefties. The former has a .469 slugging percentage and a .330 wOBA against him this season. The latter has a jaw-dropping .557 slugging percentage and .402 wOBA.

So, predictably, I’m especially interested in San Francisco’s left-handed batters. It starts right out of the chute with Tommy La Stella ($2,700). He homered to begin last night’s game, and he’s in a groove with a .349 on-base percentage, .237 ISO, and 130 wRC+ over the previous two weeks.

Other lefties I love include LaMonte Wade Jr ($2,900), Brandon Belt ($3,900), and Brandon Crawford ($3,400). Their weighted runs created plus marks against righties this year ascend from Wade’s 145 wRC+ to Belt’s 151 wRC+, capped by Crawford’s team-high 156 wRC+.

Minnesota Twins

Last night, the Minnesota Twins hung nine runs on the Chicago Cubs, and I’m expecting them to keep it rolling tonight. Kyle Hendricks opposes them, and saying he’s stumbling to the finish line would be understating his struggles. In his last eight starts, he’s been creamed for an 8.21 ERA, 5.41 xFIP, and 5.24 SIERA, yielding 1.51 homers per nine innings.

The righty’s allowed a .453 slugging percentage and .325 wOBA to righties, not great marks. However, he’s been much worse against lefties, ceding a .510 slugging percentage and .372 wOBA to them.

Even with his pronounced struggles against lefties, I love a couple of right-handed power sources as well. Namely, I’m eyeing Byron Buxton ($3,800) and Josh Donaldson ($3,200). Buxton’s obliterated righties for a .329 ISO since last year. Meanwhile, Donaldson’s still hitting for power in the twilight of his career, with a .212 ISO against righties since 2020. Miguel Sano ($3,000) has light-tower power as well, resulting in a .313 ISO against righties this year.

Others who warrant consideration include Mitch Garver ($2,500), Jorge Polanco ($3,900), and Max Kepler ($2,600). Their respective isolated power marks against righties this year are a .294 ISO, .242 ISO, and .236 ISO.

Joshua Shepardson is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Joshua Shepardson also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username bchad50. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his/her personal views, he/she may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his/her personal account. The views expressed in his/her articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.