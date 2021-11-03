3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 11/3/21

Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes.

A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team’s offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to get his, though. With so many possessions in a game providing opportunities to produce, top fantasy basketball options will be posting high scores just about every night.

While this consistency puts us in a good position to identify top plays, it also means you can’t afford to miss when you’re paying up for someone. Even with strong value plays in your lineup, paying up and getting a dud is likely going to leave your lineup drawing pretty close to dead.

Which top players should be the focal points of your lineups today?

Paul George, F, Los Angeles Clippers ($10,500)

Sorry if it feels like Paul George is in this piece every time he plays. He’s just got the best role for any star in the league at the moment.

It’s not as much about George’s excellent numbers himself. Another huge outing Monday has him up to 33.5% usage rate and an astronomical 1.51 FanDuel points per minute — third amongst qualifying starters behind Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’s also about his teammates.

No other Clippers starter has above a 23.0% usage rate or is averaging north of 1.00 FanDuel points per minute. If you want to stack the high-paced Clippers, it has to start with PG13. Outside of dice rolls on value, It might also end there.

The matchup with Minnesota is a good one to stack. These are both top-10 teams in terms of pace, and the usage is well-concentrated amongst George, Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns as D’Angelo Russell sits with an ankle injury.

Jayson Tatum is worth consideration, as well, but it’s hard to pass up “Ol’ Reliable.”

James Harden, G, Brooklyn Nets ($9,900)

Slowly but surely, James Harden is starting to find his rhythm again.

There was legitimate concern behind Harden’s slow start, given the change in unnatural fouls that were (unfortunately) a massive part of Harden’s scoring output. But “The Beard” has turned it around in the past two contests. He has averaged 1.53 FanDuel points per game during the stretch, and he would have cruised past value if not for the three-quarter blowout of lowly Detroit.

Kevin Durant has failed to meet the desired 5.00 value score in five straight games at his $10,800 salary for Wednesday, so with that tough to justify, Harden is the best spot to target a Nets star.

Atlanta is a solid matchup for Harden, as well. The Hawks are ceding the sixth-most FanDuel points per game (43.09) to players whose primary position on FanDuel is shooting guard.

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers ($9,700)

The 7 p.m. surprise of Monday’s slate was Tobias Harris marked as a late scratch due to COVID-19 protocols and that he would miss multiple games.

Joel Embiid wasn’t set to play in that contest for Philadelphia even before the news, but he is sure to be a massive factor in their second game without Harris. This season, without Harris on the floor, Embiid has turned a team-high 29.6% usage rate into an absurd 1.92 FanDuel points per minute.

After resting during Monday’s game, Embiid is off the injury report and likely ready to attack a Bulls squad that might be the surprise of the NBA season. The 217.5 total — the fourth-highest on the slate — is a notable one considering that both Philadelphia and Chicago are bottom-10 teams in terms of pace.

With oddsmakers expecting more scoring than usual, it’s a fair assumption to believe Embiid will be a massive part of it.