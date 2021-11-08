3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 11/8/21

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you’re looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup.

Let’s take a look at three players who can help fill in the gaps in your lineup.

Frank Kaminsky, PF/C, Phoenix Suns ($4,300)

With Deandre Ayton ruled out, we can expect Frank Kaminsky to be chalky tonight.

This will be the third game Ayton has missed, and if everything stays the same for the Phoenix Suns, Kaminsky should be coming off the bench.

JaVale McGee has been in the starting lineup in the two games Ayton has missed, causing him to play 19 and 17 minutes. Kaminsky played 28 and 29 minutes in those games…off the bench. Yes, despite not being in the starting lineup, Kaminsky is still the one the Suns trust for heavier minutes.

That’s right where he’s projected tonight; he’s set to go for 25.08 minutes and 25.8 FanDuel points, making him the third-best value option on the entire slate. That shouldn’t come as a surprise against the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento is allowing the second-most (61.83) FanDuel points per game to opposing centers.

Add in the fact this game has a very solid 224.5-point over/under and a close 2.5-point spread, and we have all the makings of a great fantasy matchup.

De’Anthony Melton, SG/PG, Memphis Grizzlies ($5,000)

A soft defensive matchup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves should lead to De’Anthony Melton being a solid value play.

It’s no secret that the Timberwolves are a team that struggles defensively this season — or really any season over the past few years. They enter Monday, allowing 42.24 FanDuel points per game to opposing shooting guards, which is the sixth-worst in the league. The Timberwolves are the seventh-fastest team in the league in offensive pace, so we have the perfect spot to attack.

Melton is only carrying a modest 16.8% offensive usage rate for the Memphis Grizzlies but is producing a solid 1.09 FanDuel points per minute. We often see Melton fill up the stat sheet, which can help him reach value on such a low offensive usage rate. With both teams in the top 12 of the league in offensive pace, a back and forth matchup could be on tap.

That should present plenty of chances for Melton to reach value in a variety of ways.

P.J. Dozier, SG/SF, Denver Nuggets ($3,600)

The Denver Nuggets have ruled Michael Porter Jr. out for tonight’s game against the Miami Heat.

With MPJ out, the Nuggets’ starting lineup is going to look a bit different tonight. There’s a good chance we see P.J. Dozier step into the starting lineup; he was the player off the bench to take Porter’s spot in the lineup when he left Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets early.

With this projected starting lineup, Dozier is producing 0.91 FanDuel points per minute, the second-highest among the five players. Dozier is projected for 25.08 minutes and 18.9 FanDuel points, which may not seem high, but he would still reach salary-based value.

Any extra fantasy points on top of that are added value for a player that is only $3,600 tonight.