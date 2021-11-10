3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 11/10/21

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you’re looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup.

Let’s take a look at three players who can help fill in the gaps in your lineup.

Jeff Green, SF/PF, Denver Nuggets ($3,700)

The Denver Nuggets‘ lineup is a bit of a mess right now, but it opens up plenty of value options.

We know that Michael Porter Jr. is out with a back injury, and now they will be without Nikola Jokic due to a one-game suspension. This means we should be seeing Jeff Green in the starting lineup and set for plenty of minutes against the Indiana Pacers tonight. While this game only has an over/under sitting at 205.5 points, we can still look to Green as an elite value option tonight. After all, minutes equal money in NBA DFS.

The Nuggets are 28th in offensive pace this season, while the Pacers are 11th. A pace-up spot for Green and the Nuggets should prove beneficial, on top of a soft matchup. The Pacers are allowing the eighth-most (44.84) FanDuel points per game to small forwards this season.

All of this has Green projected for 32.33 minutes and 25.7 FanDuel points, making him the second-best value option on the entire slate.

Thaddeus Young, PF/C, San Antonio Spurs ($4,600)

The San Antonio Spurs have an amazing matchup tonight versus the Sacramento Kings.

There are reasons to believe this game could legitimately be the best fantasy environment on the slate. It has a solid 222-point over/under and a 1.0-point spread. Right from the jump, we are in a good spot. Both teams are top 10 in offensive pace, setting up a back and forth nature to the game. This should allow all players involved plenty of chances to rack up fantasy points, and one to focus on is Thaddeus Young.

He has played 22 minutes or more in the three games since Jakob Poeltl went into the leagues’ COVID protocol and has posted 28 FanDuel points or more in each game. While he isn’t in the starting lineup, he comes off the bench and replaces Drew Eubanks as a direct replacement since they play the same role. If we account for when both Poeltl and Eubanks are off the court this season, Young is producing 1.14 FanDuel points per minute.

That is very strong production from a player under $5,000, and since the Kings are allowing the second-most (60.57) FanDuel points per game to opposing centers, Young is in a spot for another big performance off the bench.

Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Detriot Pistons ($4,800)

Cade Cunningham will continue to be a strong value play at this salary.

Has Cunningham been off to the best start this year? No. It’s no secret that he has struggled shooting the ball (23.2% from the field), but what’s more important is that he is averaging 14 field goal attempts per game. That volume is what we are looking for, especially since he is under $5,000. It’s not often we find a player with that volume at this cheap of a salary. Thus, he remains a strong value play.

He will be up against the Houston Rockets, who are allowing the 10th most (40.87) FanDuel points per game to shooting guards, putting him in a good spot. The Rockets are also allowing opponents to hit 12.6 three-pointers per game, which is the 11th most in the league. The scoring upside is clearly there for Cunningham, who can reach a ceiling given the volume of shots he is taking on a nightly basis.