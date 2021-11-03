3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 11/3/21

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you’re looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup.

Let’s take a look at three players who can help fill in the gaps in your lineup.

Furkan Korkmaz, SG, Philadelphia 76ers ($4,200)

With several players out for the Philadelphia 76ers, Furkan Korkmaz should be in the starting lineup again.

Philly will be without Tobias Harris, Danny Green, and Ben Simmons. This has changed their starting lineup and thinned out their rotation overall, putting Korkmaz in a spot to see plenty of minutes. He was in the starting lineup the other night and went for 24 minutes and 26.9 FanDuel points. That is fantastic production from a player under $5,000, and that is what we should be expecting from him tonight.

numberFire’s projections have Korkmaz going for 30.23 minutes and 24.1 FanDuel points, making him the fifth-best value option on the slate who is under $5,000. Tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls has a 215.5-point and a close 2.0-point spread. This is a solid game environment and should enable plenty of fantasy scoring on both sides.

Cedi Osman, SF/PF, Cleveland Cavaliers ($4,500)

Cedi Osman should be in the Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup tonight, given their current injury situation.

The Cavaliers already had Kevin Love listed as out but then saw Lauri Markkanen added to the Health and Safety Protocol. Their small forward/power forward rotation is completely changed, and that opens up space for Osman to be in the starting lineup and see plenty of minutes. He comes in projected for 30.21 minutes and 24.8 FanDuel points, which is the fourth-best among players listed at the forward position.

Osman should reach or exceed that mark since the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers is very favorable. The Trail Blazers come into this one, allowing 54.58 FanDuel points per game to small forwards, which is the worst in the league. It’s a great matchup, and with the extra minutes for Osman, he should be able to fill up the stat sheet tonight.

Drew Eubanks, C/PF, San Antonio Spurs ($3,700)

The San Antonio Spurs have added Jakob Poeltl to the league’s Health and Safety Protocol.

Any time a starting player is removed from the lineup, we are in a spot to get some value in NBA DFS. That is what we have with Poeltl being out, leading us to Drew Eubanks as an amazing value tonight. The Spurs are at home to take on the Dallas Mavericks, allowing a staggering 61.52 FanDuel points per game to centers, which is second-worst in the league.

Right from the jump, it’s an excellent matchup for Eubanks, who is producing 1.11 FanDuel points per minute on a 17.1% usage rate when Poeltl is off the court this season. Given the favorable matchup and the strong production, Eubanks is projected for 22.71 minutes and 24.6 FanDuel points tonight, making him the top overall value option on the slate.