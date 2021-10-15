3 NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Friday 10/15/21

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight’s slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in these options will afford you more chances to play some studs, as well.

Three games are on the schedule for Friday night. Where can you find good value plays?

Ryan Getzlaf, Center, Anaheim Ducks

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

Ryan Getzlaf played just over 16 minutes on Wednesday night against the Winnipeg Jets, and he looked quite effective. His power-play assist was a bonus, and he also had four shots on goal along with a blocked shot.

Even in a modified role, Getzlaf will still be a focus of the offense to a point. He has the ability, and his on-ice vision directly led to one goal on Wednesday and nearly two others. The Minnesota Wild could have some difficulty with the center.

Also, the search for value choices on Friday night leads us to Ryan Hartman ($3,700), who could stick in the middle-six for Minnesota once again this season.

Jesper Bratt, Wing, New Jersey Devils

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

The New Jersey Devils, at even strength, will utilize Jesper Bratt on their top line to start against the Chicago Blackhawks. This is a Chicago team that will allow a serious amount of chances and can yield 35 shots per 60 on a regular basis.

Bratt likely struggled a bit more with COVID than most Devils’ players last season. Even then, the winger managed seven goals and 30 points in 46 games. His 6.9% shooting percentage could see a boost this campaign.

When scouring for budget options, Mats Zuccarello ($4,000) may be worth a look along with Jakob Silfverberg ($3,500).

Jake McCabe, Defensemen, Chicago Blackhawks

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

OK, so this may be a reach, at best.

Jake McCabe was practicing with Seth Jones on Thursday afternoon in practice. The defender can bring a floor along with the ability to generate some scoring chances and some scoring.

The Blackhawks were heavily challenged on Wednesday night by the Colorado Avalanche offense. Almost every team will be a tough matchup for this defense. The good news is that McCabe will see plenty of opportunities. His floor is what draws me to him as his minutes load should be big every time out.

There are other possibilities, including Cam Fowler and Colton White ($3,500). Connor Murphy ($3,600) is a risky wildcard, as well.