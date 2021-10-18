3 NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Monday 10/18/21

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight’s slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in these options will afford you more chances to play some studs, as well.

Monday night may be a good time to budget spend. Where can you find good value plays?

Morgan Geekie, Center, Seattle Kraken

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

Morgan Geekie is a middle-six center for the Seattle Kraken, who happens to be averaging 14 minutes a night of ice time. That is not bad for the high-energy forward. Also, Geekie has a shot that announcers have mentioned is very deceptive.

Geekie can block some shots, too; he has three of those in his past two games. The center has three or more shots on goal in two of his three starts, totaling eight thus far across Seattle’s first three games. That type of production could lead to more ice time for Geekie on a Seattle team that has — predictably — struggled to put the puck in the net.

At just $3,600, he is one of the most creative ways to gain access to a Seattle team that may be the lastest to draw the fantasy-friendly Carter Hart.

Jordan Kyrou, Wing, St. Louis Blues

FanDuel Salary: $3,700

The St. Louis Blues‘ winger has the speed to cause the Coyotes some significant issues on Monday night.

Kyrou is talented, but he had a rough year last season and almost considered demanding a trade. He only played 13 minutes in the 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche, but the winger had two assists in that limited ice time. He is now on a line with Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich, and he shares the second power-play unit with Buchnevich as well.

His salary opens plenty when stacking the Blues’ second unit, and that allows a DFS player to attack higher-salary stacks like Toronto on this short slate.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Defensemen, Anaheim Ducks

FanDuel Salary: $3,700

The Ducks are not stellar in general, but they quietly have some solid fantasy options available on the blue line. Two Anaheim defensemen have 10 or more FanDuel points in both games this season — the former All-Star Cam Fowler and Kevin Shattenkirk.

Jacob Markstrom and Calgary are a tricky matchup but allowing five goals to Edmonton was a positive sign they could be a team to stack against this season. Darnell Nurse had an assist and two shots on goal, so it is not as if the Oilers’ point men did not get in on the action as well.

Shattenkirk is currently skating on Anaheim’s second power-play unit, and this salary would pay off easily if he were able to tally a point on Monday.