3 NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Monday 11/8/21

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight’s slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in these options will afford you more chances to play some studs, as well.

Monday night has three games on the schedule. Let’s get dangerous!

Eetu Luostarinen, Center, Florida Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $3,700

The Florida Panthers’ forward getting bumped up to the top line never hurts at all. He is only playing an average of 15 minutes or so of late, but there is peripheral value here.

Eetu Luostarinen has three goals in eight games with 15 scoring chances. More importantly, he has seven blocked shots in his past four games, along with two goals. When a forward is available at a salary like this against a New York Rangers team that gives up 13 high-danger chances per 60, one must take it.

This is truly a value play for all the right reasons, with shots on goal being the only risk (1.25 shots per game). However, the upside is much higher.

Arthur Kaliyev, Wing, Los Angeles Kings

FanDuel Salary: $4,100

With the smaller slate, there are fewer players to take a flier on. However, there is Arthur Kaliyev of the Los Angeles Kings this Monday night.

The forward is only playing 12-13 minutes a night, but he has 22 shots on goal in 10 contests. That works out to about 11 shots per 60 or 3.7 per 20, which is a good number. This season, two of his three goals have come on the man advantage where his release is well above average.

The Russian winger is only going to rise in value as he sees more playing time. Get in on the ground floor with a good matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kale Clague, Defenseman, Los Angeles Kings

FanDuel Salary: $3,800

Kale Clague enjoys a solid floor on Monday night against the Maple Leafs.

There is a slight concern that he only played 17 minutes against the New Jersey Devils over the weekend, but his load was being managed.

It can be risky to utilize a floor-driven player, but Clague does have a little offensive pop, with three assists in four games since his callup from the AHL.