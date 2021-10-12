3 NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Tuesday 10/12/21

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight’s slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in these options will afford you more chances to play some studs, as well.

Tuesday night has two games in all. Where can you find good value plays?

Teddy Blueger, Center, Pittsburgh Penguins

FanDuel Salary: $3,300

Teddy Blueger normally plays in the bottom-six for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but with the Pens’ top two centers out, he should see some top-six action Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Even in a more limited role, Blueger managed 22 points in 43 games last season for Pittsburgh. He could be a valuable asset until Sidney Crosby returns from offseason surgery. Blueger mostly averages about two shots a game but could see an increased floor with elevated ice time.

Elsewhere, digging for value at the center position is a challenge, but Alexander Wennberg ($3,400) will see top-six ice time for Seattle to start the 2021-22 season.

Danton Heinen, Wing, Pittsburgh Penguins

FanDuel Salary: $4,200

The Penguins not having Jake Guentzel in the lineup yet opens an opportunity for a player like Danton Heinen on Tuesday. Heinen showed Penguins’ brass he could handle an expanded role on a temporary basis.

Heinen struggled a good deal last season, but if he plays with Jeff Carter — as some projections suggest — that can be a duo that could create some matchup problems for the Lightning. Heinen has a good deal of speed and can generate a couple of scoring chances.

Ryan Donato ($3,200) could be in for an increased role for Seattle, depending on how COVID results play out. He may be worth a look.

Brian Dumoulin, Defenseman, Pittsburgh Penguins

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

Yes, three Penguins.

Brian Dumoulin is a dependable defenseman who should be able to block a few shots and get a few pucks on net for Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

The Penguins’ defenseman is slotted nicely value-wise, and unlike Kris Letang, he will not cost much salary for your DFS rosters.

There are some reasonable alternatives on Tuesday night in a couple of places. Erik Cernak ($4,000) could block a couple of shots for Tampa, and Ryan McDonagh ($3,600) is an intriguing option, too.