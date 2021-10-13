3 NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Wednesday 10/13/21

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight’s slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in these options will afford you more chances to play some studs, as well.

Wednesday night has five games on the schedule. Where can you find good value plays?

Tyler Johnson, Center, Chicago Blackhawks

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

Tyler Johnson typically played in the bottom-six for the Tampa Bay Lightning, but after a trade to the Chicago Blackhawks, the coaching staff has temporarily placed him on the top line. Overall, Johnson had 29 real-world points in 78 games played last year. An increase in ice time like this could result in a sizable offensive boost for 2021-22.

Even in the limited role Johnson played, he did excel defensively for the most part. Again, there is power-play potential as well in the short term. Johnson looked surprisingly good in the preseason, generating nearly three scoring chances a night.

When looking for budget options on Wednesday night, the center position is a bit tougher than most. However, Adam Lowry ($3,700) could be a possibility with Mark Scheifele still suspended.

Alex Chiasson, Wing, Vancouver Canucks

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

The Vancouver Canucks will be playing Alex Chiasson on the second line Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Perhaps, it is some revenge ploy. Whatever the reason, Chiasson benefits value-wise. The winger getting second-line minutes with some possible power-play time boosts his DFS point potential a good bit.

Chiasson struggled in the bottom-six last season with Edmonton but, who didn’t, honestly. Again, the winger knows the Oilers’ weaknesses like few players on the Canucks ever could.

Nick Ritchie ($3,500) apparently will start the season on the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ top line on Wednesday night. That will merit a look even without Auston Matthews in the lineup.

Dmitry Orlov, Defenseman, Washington Capitals

FanDuel Salary: $3,800

Yes, a Washington Capitals‘ defenseman not named John Carlson.

Dmitry Orlov saw an increased amount of ice time during the latter stages of last season into the playoffs (23+ minutes a night). Orlov fires an above-average shot that could irritate the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

The Capitals’ defender will not cost a lot and will allow DFS players to spend up elsewhere. Orlov can generate a couple of blocks and a couple of shots per game. That included two or more shots on goal or more in each of the final five playoff games against the Boston Bruins last year.

There are some other cost-friendly choices on Wednesday night to look at as well. Those include Cam Fowler ($3,800) of the Anaheim Ducks and even Connor Murphy ($3,600), who has one of the best floors against the Colorado Avalanche.

Chris Wassel is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Chris Wassel also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username chriswassel. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his/her personal views, he/she may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his/her personal account. The views expressed in his/her articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.