3 NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Wednesday 11/10/21

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight’s slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in these options will afford you more chances to play some studs, as well.

Wednesday night has three contests on the slate. Let’s take a closer look at some values.

Frederick Gaudreau, Center, Minnesota Wild

FanDuel Salary: $3,700

The Minnesota Wild center got moved up to the top line a few games ago. Frederick Gaudreau has averaged more than 18 minutes of playing time in his last four games. Inside of them, he has posted a couple of assists and eight shots on goal.

Gaudreau keeps seeing more and more chances — even on the Minnesota power-play. Gaudreau has been excellent at creating space for players like Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

This is an excellent value option and makes a top-line Minnesota stack reasonable salary-wise and allows for spending up other ways.

Eeli Tolvanen, Wing, Nashville Predators

FanDuel Salary: $4,100

There are some positions to exploit with the smaller slate, and wing seems to be an ideal place to attack. Eeli Tolvanen was in the middle-six the past few games, but there is always the chance that Tolvanen winds up on the top line in Nashville at any time.

The forward has 11 shots on goal in his last three games despite seeing less than 15 minutes a night in that span. He is seeing occasional power-play time despite generating 12 scoring chances — and even hitting a couple of posts — in the several previous contests.