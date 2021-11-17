3 NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Wednesday 11/17/21

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight’s slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in these options will afford you more chances to play some studs, as well.

Wednesday night brings us three contests on the slate. Let’s dig for gold.

Yanni Gourde, Center, Seattle Kraken

FanDuel Salary: $4,000

The Seattle Kraken center is playing a ton of minutes for a third-line anchor.

Gourde is averaging 19:33 TOI this season and had four shots on goal (and three scoring chances) over the weekend against the Minnesota Wild.

Gourde is averaging 10.54 FanDuel points per game and has seven real-world points in 11 games played this season. The center enjoys a plus matchup against a Colorado Avalanche team missing several players, including Nathan MacKinnon.

This is a simple decision to make on Wednesday, and Gourde works in game stacks as a bring-back for high-salaried Avalanche options.

Valeri Nichushkin, Wing, Colorado Avalanche

FanDuel Salary: $3,900

This smaller slate allows some other options on Wednesday, like middle-six forward Valeri Nichushkin. Nichushkin has real-world points in all three of his starts this season. He has five shots on goal, six scoring chances, and is now playing more than 16 minutes a night.

Nichushkin is a way to access a Colorado team that is likely popular Wednesday differently. The Avs’ implied goal total of 3.32 is the highest on the slate, and Vancouver allows the eighth-most high-danger chances in the NHL (149).

Nichuskin skates on the second line and second power-play unit with Nazem Kadri as a creative stack to use Colorado.

Martin Fehevary, Defenseman, Washington Capitals

FanDuel Salary: $3,700

The Washington Capitals‘ defenseman is projected for just 6.2 points on Wednesday night. That seems a little low, given his role has changed.

Martin Fehervary now is staking in a pair with Washington’s top blue-liner, John Carlson. The two should see hefty time with Alex Ovechkin‘s top line, and that alone should heighten the potential to score an assist with the Russian sniper still as dangerous as ever.

Though Fehevary can have cases of the yips defensively, his ability to move the offensive needle has been noted. He has a goal and two assists on four shots this season, and he’s added two blocked shots with a short-handed goal as well.

Interestingly, Fehevary is even being trusted in penalty-killing situations. That adds a little more value to the blueline and provides an unexpected option for Wednesday, which amounts to a punt salary.