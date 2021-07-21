49ers and Fred Warner Agree to Contract Extension

Warner reached a deal with the 49ers to become the highest-paid linebacker in football. His deal is for five years and $95M, including $40.5M of guaranteed money. ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds that the 49ers value what Warner does both on and off the field and that he embodies all the traits that they’re looking for in a player.
Warner is coming off a phenomenal season in 2020-21. He earned an 88.6 Pro Football Focus grade, which was the top mark at the linebacker position. He also graded out as the best coverage linebacker in the league, an extremely valuable trait in the current NFL. Offenses continue to throw the ball at a higher rate each season, so having a linebacker who can cover tight ends and running backs is essential in the modern NFL.
That said, Warner may not be the highest-paid linebacker for long. Darius Leonard is also due for a contract extension, and Schefter reports that his new deal is expected to be for four years and “north of” $19M per season.
The 49ers are coming off a down season in 2020-21, but they are expected to bounce back in a big way next season. They’re currently listed at +1300 to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook, which trails only the Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Bills.
