49ers Missing Four Running Backs Sunday Night

The San Francisco 49ers will be without four running backs Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raheem Mostert missed eight games last season with an ankle injury, and the 49ers appear to be taking a conservative approach with using him this preseason. Trey Sermon has a minor ankle injury and is out of action. Elijah Mitchell is rehabbing an adductor injury, and Jeff Wilson Jr. remains on the physically unable to perform list following off-season knee surgery. That leaves San Francisco with Wayne Gallman and JaMycal Hasty as the only running backs in uniform tonight.
Gallman joined the 49ers as a free agent this off-season, signing a one-year deal with the club, and is fighting for playing time with Mostert and Sermon, who sit ahead of him on the depth chart. Hasty played in eight games for the 49ers last season, accumulating 148 yards on 39 carries. The stage is theirs on Sunday night as they look to improve their standing with the team.
Backing the 49ers as -6 favorites will cost -120 at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is moving higher, currently sitting at 34.5.
