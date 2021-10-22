49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Will Start Sunday Vs. Colts

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will start on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts in his return from a calf injury, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Garoppolo had missed the team’s Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with the calf injury and the bye in Week 6 has given him enough time to return under center. The eight-year veteran has completed 66.1 percent of his passing attempts for 925 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions in four games this season. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance filled in for Garoppolo last week but picked up an injury of his own. Lance will miss this weekend’s contest after being officially ruled out with a knee injury.

The 49ers will be desperate to notch a home victory on Sunday and climb back to .500 within the highly contested NFC West.

Indianapolis Colts Vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

The San Francisco 49ers are currently four-point favorites against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.