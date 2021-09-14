49ers’ Raheem Mostert Is Out For The Year

The San Francisco 49ers fans got more bad news on Tuesday as running back Raheem Mostert announced via Twitter that he would undergo season-ending knee surgery.

Originally there were reports that Mostert would be out up to eight weeks, but clearly, he’s decided that going under the knife now to repair his knee is in his best interests.

The news comes a day after the 49ers confirmed that cornerback Jason Verrett was also lost with an ACL tear for the season.

With Mostert now sidelined, look for the majority of his snaps to go to Elijah Mitchell. Trey Sermon and JaMycal Hasty should also move up the depth chart. That combination of players will have to carry the load at least until Jeff Wilson returns from IR in the next six to eight weeks.

