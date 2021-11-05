49ers RB Elijah Mitchell Questionable For Sunday Vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is questionable for Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals with a rib injury, per NBC Sports’s Matt Maiocco.

Mitchell has been in a non-contact jersey throughout the week at team practices and may become a game-time decision for Sunday. The rookie already missed two games earlier this season with a shoulder injury but has been one of the league’s best when available. He currently ranks fifth among running backs in yards per game at 86.6 and is a strong fantasy option if available against Arizona this weekend.

In five games this season, Mitchell has 81 rushes for 433 yards and three touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals Vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

The San Francisco 49ers are currently two-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.