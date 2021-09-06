49ers Sign Cornerback Josh Norman

Josh Norman has been great, but he hasn’t reached the benchmark he set in his All-Pro season in 2015. Worse, his production has taken a nosedive over the last couple of seasons. Norman has started just 11 games over that span with two different teams, playing a cumulative 42.8% of defensive snaps. Injuries played a part in the decreased efficiency, with Norman playing in just nine games last season, starting three of them.

That didn’t stop the San Francisco 49ers from signing the veteran cornerback to a one-year incentive-laden contract that could reach up to $2.5 million.

https://twitter.com/JayGlazer/status/1434646507571978245

The signing could have to do with the uncertainty around Jason Verrett’s availability. Verrett is officially listed as questionable with plantar fasciitis. Norman will serve as a solid depth option for the 49ers if Verrett is healthy enough to start the season. However, the former All-Pro’s presence in the secondary will help the 49ers compete in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL.

The 49ers enter the season tied for the fifth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their Week 1 matchup comes against the Detroit Lions, and the 49ers enter as -7.5 point favorites.