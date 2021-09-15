49ers Sign Kerryon Johnson to Practice Squad

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the San Francisco 49ers have signed running back Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad.

And with RB Raheem Mostert announcing today that he is out for the season with a knee injury he sustained vs. Detroit, the 49ers now are signing former Lions’ RB Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2021

Johnson played the 2020 season as a member of the Detroit Lions, playing 16 games, rushing for 181 yards on 52 carries and two touchdowns. In a split backfield along with Adrian Peterson and D’Andre Swift, Johnson was third on the team in carries, responsible for 14% of the team’s workload. During training camp, Johnson was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles but was waived by the team, losing out to Boston Scott for the backup running back role.

With Raheem Mostert out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, Johnson should give the 49ers added depth at the running back position. Elijah Mitchell should see the bulk of carries for San Francisco’s Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown in the 49ers 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1, averaging 5.47 yards per carry. Mitchell is priced at $5,800 on FanDuel.

