49ers WR Deebo Samuel Misses Practice

The Athletic’s David Lombardi reports that the 49er’s Deebo Samuel didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice.

The 49ers will continue to manage Deebo Samuel (who re-aggravated his calf during Sunday's heavy workload) and Trent Williams (ankle) this week, as neither will practice Wednesday. But Shanahan expects Samuel to play Sunday and I'd expect Williams, too — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 3, 2021

Samuel’s been dealing with a calf injury which he further aggravated in Sunday’s 33-22 road victory over the Chicago Bears. The South Carolina product went off for 171 yards on nine catches.

The only thing he didn’t do in the game was score a touchdown. It was his second straight 100-yard game and his fourth this season. He’s caught a total of 44 passes for 819 yards and is averaging 15.7 fantasy points per game.

San Francisco is likely being extra cautious with Samuel regarding his recent calf injury. They’ll certainly need him for their big divisional matchup at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Thus far, sharp bettors are siding with the home team. The 49ers are available anywhere from a one-point favorite to a 1.5-point underdog at various sportsbooks.

