Russell Wilson is to have the pin removed from his finger, NFL.com reports. The pin is in the middle finger of his throwing hand. He suffered the injury when the Seahawks lost to the Rams in Week 5. Geno Smith started during the Seahawks’ loss to the Steelers in Week 6 and will do so until Wilson returns. The Hawks play the Saints this week on Monday night and then the Jaguars in Week 8. In Week 9, the Seahawks have a bye, and all signs right now point to Wilson returning to the team when they return from that bye in Week 10 versus the Packers. The Seahawks currently have a 2-4 record and sit in last place in the NFC West.

In that Monday night game this week, the Seahawks are 4.5 underdogs in this contest and are +176 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.