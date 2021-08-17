76ers Extend Joel Embiid For Four Years

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that Joel Embiid has agreed to a four-year extension worth $196 million to remain with the Philadephia 76ers. The extension could keep Embiid in Philadelphia through the end of the 2026 season.
Full story on Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers finalizing 4-year, $196 million supermax extension through 2026-27. Deal includes a player option on the final season and is expected to be announced today. https://t.co/fA52xaHcbT
Shelburne adds that the four-time All-Star acted as his own agent during the negotiations. That was certainly a shrewd decision considering that he qualified for a supermax extension after being named to the All-NBA second team runner-up in the MVP voting.
The contract is said to be fully guaranteed with a provision that would give the former Kansas product a possible opt-out in the final year.
In his fifth season, the four-time All-Star averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds. Embiid also shot 37.7% behind the three-point line, and 85.9% from the charity stripe — both were career highs.
Can’t get enough NBA? Head to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds on which player will win Rookie of the Year honors in addition to NBA Championship team futures.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.