76ers Extend Joel Embiid For Four Years

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that Joel Embiid has agreed to a four-year extension worth $196 million to remain with the Philadephia 76ers. The extension could keep Embiid in Philadelphia through the end of the 2026 season.

Full story on Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers finalizing 4-year, $196 million supermax extension through 2026-27. Deal includes a player option on the final season and is expected to be announced today. https://t.co/fA52xaHcbT — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) August 17, 2021

Shelburne adds that the four-time All-Star acted as his own agent during the negotiations. That was certainly a shrewd decision considering that he qualified for a supermax extension after being named to the All-NBA second team runner-up in the MVP voting.

The contract is said to be fully guaranteed with a provision that would give the former Kansas product a possible opt-out in the final year.

In his fifth season, the four-time All-Star averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds. Embiid also shot 37.7% behind the three-point line, and 85.9% from the charity stripe — both were career highs.

Can’t get enough NBA? Head to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds on which player will win Rookie of the Year honors in addition to NBA Championship team futures.