76ers G Ben Simmons Kicked Out Of Practice & Suspended For One Game

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons was kicked out of team practice and suspended for one game on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also reported that Simmons refused to participate in a session at practice which led to head coach Doc Rivers kicking him out of the practice. The team listed the reasoning for Simmons’s one-game suspension as being due to “conduct detrimental to the team”.

The three-time All-Star made it clear to the organization during the offseason that he wanted to be traded and would hold out from training camp if necessary. With no trade taking place prior to the start of the season, Simmons returned to the team last week and has since been practicing. He averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game in the 2020-21 season.

