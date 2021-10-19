76ers G Ben Simmons Kicked Out Of Practice & Suspended For One Game

Wojnarowski also reported that Simmons refused to participate in a session at practice which led to head coach Doc Rivers kicking him out of the practice. The team listed the reasoning for Simmons’s one-game suspension as being due to “conduct detrimental to the team”.
The three-time All-Star made it clear to the organization during the offseason that he wanted to be traded and would hold out from training camp if necessary. With no trade taking place prior to the start of the season, Simmons returned to the team last week and has since been practicing. He averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game in the 2020-21 season.
Philadelphia 76ers Vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds
The Philadelphia 76ers are currently 3.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday with the total set at 226, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.