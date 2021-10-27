76ers Joel Embiid Slowed By Knee Injury

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that 76ers center Joel Embiid is already dealing with injuries this early in the season.

.@ramonashelburne on Joel Embiid playing through injuries (via NBA Today). "He told me after this game in New Orleans, he couldn't walk for two days." 😳 (via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/yuq6fdbfDN — ESPN (@espn) October 27, 2021

The injury is likely related to a meniscus tear that Embiid suffered in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Wizards last season. Embiid missed their next game, and the 76ers opted to manage the injury for the remainder of the postseason with treatment and physical therapy.

Players always have a say when it pertains to the medical options available for treating an injury. As a result, Embiid’s decision not to opt for surgery shows how he views the team’s current state at the moment.

While the 76ers are a title contender, it appears that Embiid came into this season still harboring the knee injury. His comments to Shelburne are certainly concerning, and it’s worth paying attention to at the moment.

The former Kansas product is averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds thus far this season. That’s well off last season’s average of 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds. Fantasy players should tread carefully with Embiid this season, as this knee problem doesn’t sound like something that’s just going to go away any time soon.

