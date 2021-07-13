76ers Open Up Trade Talks For Ben Simmons

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Philadelphia 76ers have opened up trade discussions to move on from Ben Simmons. Following Philadelphia’s exit in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Simmons was likely to endure plenty of blame after not attempting a single field goal for four straight games.

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers have opened up trade conversations surrounding three-time All-Star Ben Simmons and have engaged with teams. Full details and more on Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/sdjV49uw3h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2021

It seems the situation in Philadelphia is untenable at the moment considering that the day after their Game 7 loss, head coach Doc Rivers said the following, “I’m positive in Ben. I’m very bullish in Ben still, but there is work, and Ben will be willing to do it.”

Those comments appear to be nothing more than damage control to avoid wrecking Simmons’ trade value.

What’s interesting about other teams actually being interest in Simmons is that you’d have to think the coaching staff talked to Simmons between games four and seven when he didn’t attempt a field goal. They likely said something along the lines, ‘If you shoot and miss, we can live with it.’

But the fact that Simmons might have disregarded their pleas has to feel like a complete betrayal, and that’s probably why we are where we are today.

