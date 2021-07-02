76ers reportedly turned down a Pacers trade offer for Ben Simmons

It looks like the Philadelphia 76ers are standing pat with Ben Simmons, at least on the offers they have been getting so far. According to Jason Dumas of KRON4 News, Philly did not take the bait from the Indiana Pacers.

https://twitter.com/JDumasReports/status/1410976218740973568

While Malcolm Brogdon may not be an All-Star, he certainly is getting close. Brogdon, who won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in 2017 with the Milwaukee Bucks, has improved in each of his five seasons in the league. The 28-year-old is coming off his best campaign as a pro, where he led the Indiana Pacers in scoring at 21.2 points per game. Brogdon also added 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in what was a successful 2021.

Rumors and theories began to come out on Simmons’ status in Philadelphia after being benched late in games in the Sixers semifinals loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The former first overall pick struggled at the free-throw line and was accused of shying away on the offensive end in the playoffs. Simmons shot just 34.9 percent from the stripe, and his 11.9 points per game in the playoffs was down from his 14.3 PPG average in the regular season despite playing more minutes.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are also rumored to be interested in acquiring the 24-year-old.