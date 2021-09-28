76ers To Expect More From PG Tyrese Maxey

On Monday, Doc Rivers met the media and candidly stated that 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey will play a more significant role with the 76ers this season. However, Rivers was also coy about who the starting point guard will be. His comment to the media was that they should be able to figure it out on their own.

Rivers says he has a plan at starting point guard but won't share it: "I think you'll figure that out." Says Tyrese Maxey will have a big role with or without Ben — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 27, 2021

Based on everything that’s gone on with the 76ers and their wantaway point guard Ben Simmons, it’s unlikely that anyone expects the former number one draft pick to stick around in Philadelphia. Thus, when you string both comments together, you’d have to like what you hear if you’re part of the Tyrese Maxey fan club.

Maxey averaged eight points with two rebounds in a little over 15 minutes per game as a rookie. He won’t turn 21 until November, and it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone if he follows many of the other former Kentucky products and takes a big step forward in his second year.

Maxey could be a player that’s worth a look on your fantasy roster.

