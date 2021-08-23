A.J. Brown Expected to be Ready for Start of Regular Season

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1429802430083043329

Brown has been dealing with a knee injury, which has sidelined him during the Titans’ recent practices. That said, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Brown is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. The Titans start the year at home against the Cardinals, and they’re listed as three-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brown is coming off an excellent season in 2020-21. He racked up 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in just 14 games, making him the fifth-highest scoring wide receiver on a per-game basis. Expectations are high for Brown entering his third NFL season, and he’s currently coming off the board as the No. 8 receiver in fantasy drafts.

That said, Brown will face a bit more competition for targets this season. The Titans brought in Julio Jones during the offseason, who has previously been one of the best receivers in the league. The Titans threw the ball at the third-lowest frequency last season, so there aren’t a ton of targets to go around.