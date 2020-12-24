A.J. Brown misses practice Thursday for Titans

A.J. Brown missed practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. There could be a small level of concern here as Brown was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, so this downgrade is concerning. That being said, the Titans have been monitoring Brown and his ankle for multiple weeks now, so his missing practice Wednesday could just be for maintenance.

Brown has had a coming-out party of sorts this season with highlight-reel receptions and being extremely difficult to bring down. On the season, Brown has 56 receptions for 881 yards and 10 touchdowns. Brown has the advantage of rarely seeing a double team or safety over the top as defenses are extremely worried about Derrick Henry and the damage he can cause on the ground.

Brown is listed at $8,200 this week and could be a solid play this week, especially if Green Bay can get off to an early lead and force the Titans and Ryan Tannehill to throw more than they would like.