A.J. Brown Returns to Practice on Thursday

Brown did not participate at Wednesday’s practice, which raised some concerns about his health heading into the season. However, the Titans told reporters that it was merely a rest day for Brown, and he was back on the practice field on Thursday. He should be a full-go for the Titans’ Week 1 matchup vs. the Cardinals.
Brown had plenty of rest days for the Titans last year, but that didn’t stop him from posting a dominant season. He racked up 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games last year, and he’s had back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 yards to start his career. Brown’s numbers could take a slight hit with Julio Jones now in town, but he still stands out as one of the best young wide receivers in football. He’ll draw a strong matchup to start the year vs. the Cardinals, making him an outstanding option in fantasy leagues.
The Titans are currently listed as three-point home favorites vs. the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook.
