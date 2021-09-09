A.J. Brown Returns to Practice on Thursday

https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1436035428646334464

Brown did not participate at Wednesday’s practice, which raised some concerns about his health heading into the season. However, the Titans told reporters that it was merely a rest day for Brown, and he was back on the practice field on Thursday. He should be a full-go for the Titans’ Week 1 matchup vs. the Cardinals.

Brown had plenty of rest days for the Titans last year, but that didn’t stop him from posting a dominant season. He racked up 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games last year, and he’s had back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 yards to start his career. Brown’s numbers could take a slight hit with Julio Jones now in town, but he still stands out as one of the best young wide receivers in football. He’ll draw a strong matchup to start the year vs. the Cardinals, making him an outstanding option in fantasy leagues.

The Titans are currently listed as three-point home favorites vs. the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook.