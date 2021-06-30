A.J. Brown Still Recovering from Offseason Knee Surgeries

Brown had procedures on both knees during the offseason, and he missed all of the Titans’ OTAs. He recently told Titans’ reporter Jim Wyatt, “I am not getting impatient, but excited. I am excited to get back on the field and get back out there with my teammates, just to be out there again. I have been rehabbing, and I have been taking it slow. And I’ll be back out there soon.”

The Titans thought Brown’s season might be over following a knee injury in Week 2 of last year, but he managed to rack up 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in just 14 games. That was good enough to finish as the 12th-highest scoring wide receiver in PPR leagues last season, and he ranked sixth at the position in points per game. He will likely lose some targets to the newly acquired Julio Jones, but the Titans could make up for it by throwing more this season. The Titans ran the ball at the third-highest clip in the league this season, but it might be wise to ease some of Derrick Henry’s burden this year.

The Titans have made the playoffs in each of Brown’s first two seasons, and they’re currently listed at -144 to make the playoffs this year on FanDuel Sportsbook.