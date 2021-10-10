A.J. Brown Will Be Active vs. Jaguars After One Game Absence
The Tennessee Titans will have wide receiver A.J. Brown back in the lineup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Brown left the Titans Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts early with a hamstring injury and was forced to sit out their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets.
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1446969644728913925
Brown has gotten off to a slow start this season, catching just 36.8% of his targets for 92 yards. The lack of production from Brown has contributed to the Titans’ 22nd-ranked passing attack. With Brown back in the lineup, Ryan Tannehill has a chance to get his offense back on track against the Jaguars’ 30th-ranked passing defense.
Julio Jones remains out of the lineup with a hamstring injury, making Brown an ideal candidate to target in DFS lineups. FanDuel has Brown’s salary listed at $6,900 on Sunday’s slates.
The Titans can pad their lead atop the AFC South with a win against a divisional opponent on Sunday. They enter the contest as -4.5 favorites against Jacksonville, with the total set at 48.5.