A.J. Brown will not play Week 12 against the Patriots

TennesseeTitans.com’s Jim Wyatt reports A.J. Brown is out of the Titans’ Week 12 matchup with the Patriots. He is dealing with a chest injury he sustained in Week 11. Brown is Tennessee’s most targetted receiver, leading the team with 615 receiving yards and three touchdowns. There is no timeline for how long this injury will keep Brown out of the lineup. However, Tennesse should be desperate to get him back, considering how many injuries the team is currently dealing with. The Titans are already without their other star-wideout, Julio Jones and running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in rushing yards the previous two years. For Sunday, David Long, Rashaan Evans, Nate Davis, Jeremy McNichols, and Teair Tart are also out for the Titans.

