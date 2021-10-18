A.J. Brown Will Play vs. Bills

Brown was a late addition to the injury report for the Titans’ Week 7 Monday Night Football showdown vs. the Bills due to an illness. He has also been dealing with a hamstring injury that will reportedly result in limited snaps moving forward, but the good news is that he’ll be in the lineup.

The Titans’ passing attack has provided minimal value this season, so they absolutely need Brown in this matchup. He’s led the team in targets in three of his four weeks, and he ranks first on the team in target market share and air yards share. The team will also get Julio Jones back in the lineup after missing the past two weeks with an injury.

The Titans’ offense will face a tough test vs. the Bills, who have been the best defensive team in football this season. They’ve already pitched two shutouts, and they rank first in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA.

The Titans are currently listed as six-point home underdogs vs. the Bills on FanDuel Sportsbook.