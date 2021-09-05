A.J. Pollock Lands on IL with Hamstring Injury

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock will land on the injured list after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring injury.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts on AJ Pollock's hamstring injury — Grade 2 strain. "This is a couple, two, three weeks at a bare minimum." — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 5, 2021

Pollock suffered the injury during the Dodgers’ 6-1-win over the San Francisco Giants Saturday night, leaving the game after sliding in the first inning. He was 1-for-1 with an RBI.

According to Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the utility outfielder is expected to miss “a couple of weeks” and may not return for the regular season.

Pollock is a regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup, appearing in 107 games this season. He is slashing .297/.352/.508 with 16 home runs.

With Saturday’s win, Los Angeles jumped into a tie for first place in the National League West and looks to grab sole possession of the lead with a win Sunday. The team will rely heavily on ace Walker Buehler to have an effective outing in a primetime matchup.

The Dodgers are a -150 road Moneyline favorite against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 7.5-run total.