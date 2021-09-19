A.J. Terrell Being Evaluated for a Concussion, Return Uncertain

Tom Brady is not a quarterback that needs any advantages, but he could have exactly that against the Atlanta Falcons. Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell is being evaluated for a concussion, and it’s uncertain he’ll be able to return against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Terrell was involved in a critical pass breakup before leaving the game with the head injury. The second-year cornerback has started both games for the Falcons this season, after starting 14 last season. Terrell recorded seven tackles this season with one pass deflection through his two games.

T.J. Green is second on the Falcons depth chart and could be all over Brady’s radar as the Buccaneers look to pad their lead in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons have mounted a second-half comeback, outscoring the Bucs 15-7 in the third quarter. Tom Brady has the Bucs marching in the fourth, though.